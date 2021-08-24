Top young-player performances in MLS Weeks 20 and 21

The YPPOTW sounds like a broken record at this point when it comes to the Revs’ relentless Canadian winger, who’s now scored in three straight matches and is on the verge of completing a reported $7 million transfer to Club Brugge in Belgium. Jetting across the Atlantic to sort out the final stages of that deal kept him from getting his much-deserved shine at the All-Star festivities in Los Angeles this week, but we’re willing to bet he’s OK with that tradeoff in the big picture.