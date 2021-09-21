Top young-player performances in MLS for Weeks 25 & 26

Just like last week’s strike vs. Austin, his opener against Dallas was the result of a well-timed back-post run and hit harder because it arrived so early in the match. Dorsey’s underlying numbers might be even more impressive, particularly in terms of his pressing and passing work. When you group the Week 25 and 26 data together, he bossed the goals added charts, well ahead of names like Adam Buksa, Carles Gil and Marcelino Moreno.