The most important offseason signing for every MLS club

Sean Johnson is hugely important as well – the year-over-year improvement at goalkeeper will be stark – but Matt Hedges gets the edge here because he could potentially impact more players around him.

Hedges, 32, is FC Dallas’ all-time leader in appearances and was still quite good last year. For the worries about injuries like any other player at this career stage, Hedges has started at least 75% of his team’s games in all but one of the last 10 years (2021). If he hits that 26-28 starts threshold, it’ll go a long way for Toronto FC’s defense.