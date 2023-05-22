San Jose vs FC Dallas: Bet both teams to score in Matchday 15

After two disappointing results on rivalry week, FC Dallas visit the San Jose Earthquakes, just one place above the Earthquakes in the West. However, a four-point cushion means they can’t be leapfrogged, whatever the outcome.

It’s an exciting matchup, though, and pits a Quakes team unbeaten at home this season against a Dallas unit looking up the league rather than down it.

This is Jack Collins from The Game Day to preview our featured MLS matchup of the week between the San Jose Earthquakes and FC Dallas.

San Jose Earthquakes vs FC Dallas Odds

San Jose Earthquakes vs FC Dallas betting lines are current as of May 22 at 10:00 am ET and were found at PointsBet Sportsbook.

Moneyline : San Jose (+110) • Dallas (+250)

: San Jose (+110) • Dallas (+250) Total Goals : Over 2.5 (-120) • Under 2.5 (+100)

: Over 2.5 (-120) • Under 2.5 (+100) Both Teams To Score: Yes (-150) • No (+125)

San Jose Earthquakes vs FC Dallas Match Prediction

San Jose Earthquakes 2:1 FC Dallas

It’s hard to nail down where San Jose is at the moment. A tough week in LA with losses to the Galaxy and LAFC make the Earthquakes tough to read.

Still, it was a spirited performance against LAFC, where a late Carlos Vela dagger from the penalty spot denied them a hard-fought point. It reads even harder because the Quakes have won just one of their past five.

On the other side, they’re unbeaten in this campaign at PayPal Park, winning five and drawing one of their six home encounters. They’ve taken three points off LAFC, Vancouver, and Houston in San Jose, and while their away form hasn’t been pretty, there’s plenty to like about their form on home turf.

It’s been enough to keep them as one of the West’s best teams, and nothing we’ve seen suggests that anybody is coming to town and going to turn them over.

Dallas’ Texas Derby against Houston was a story of missed opportunities. 1-0 up and cruising, they spurned a host of chances to make it 2-0 and put the game to bed.

However, a selection of the woodwork, some good saves, and goal-line clearances kept them at bay, and Houston duly punished their hosts late on to claim a point.

Dallas will feel they’re lacking a little bit of creativity. With Paul Arriola sidelined, there was a shift to a 4-2-3-1, with Tsiki Ntsabeleng playing as a pushed-forward No.10 in Nico Estévez’s system.

Still, it’s not a role that gets the best out of the diminutive South African, who thrives a little deeper shifting through midfield bodies to open the game out, even if this is the position he played at the college level.

The Quakes will be shaken by their week in LA, but a return to home territory should see them get back on track. Given the past few seasons, San Jose feels far more equipped for a playoff push this season.

While there are certainly questions marks over the way that they tried to dig in in their own third for the final 20 minutes at BMO stadium, there can be no doubt that this is a vastly improved outfit this season and one which can, at this point be trusted to get the job done on their turf.

San Jose Earthquakes vs FC Dallas Best Bets

Both Teams to Score: Yes (-150) • PointsBet Sportsbook

Clean sheets haven’t been a feature of either side’s season. Both teams have kept just three in their 13 MLS games this season, so Dallas and San Jose getting on the scoresheet in California seems like a sensible bet.

San Jose: Win & Score Over 1.5 Goals (+140) • PointsBet Sportsbook