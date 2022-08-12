Riqui Puig’s arrival: LA Galaxy “take a swing” and land FC Barcelona starboy 

“The pieces worked together. He was a young man that they were looking to get to somewhere else to get games, to play. He saw the project and his family saw the project as something that was really beneficial and exciting for him.”

​”Sometimes it’s a little bit of a long shot, but if don’t swing you don’t know,” Vanney said. “That was the same idea we had at Toronto when we got Giovinco. If you don’t take a swing you’ll never know if you can get it done.

The free transfer, completed using Targeted Allocation Money, sent international shockwaves. A 22-year-old attacking midfielder and prized La Masia graduate, one with nearly 60 appearances for one of LaLiga’s top clubs, was coming to the five-time MLS Cup champions.

As part of the deal, Barca announced they reserve the right to repurchase Puig and will receive 50% of any future transfer should the Galaxy sell him. For further context, manager Xavi Hernandez reportedly didn’t have Puig in his plans for the 2022-23 season, all as the Catalan club faces financial controversy around contracts and player registration.

That opened the door for LA’s pitch, allowing Puig to be more of a centerpiece than in a Barca squad headlined by global superstars Robert Lewandowski, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and more.

“We will be more dependent on him in those final actions and to develop that part of his game than maybe he would be if he were at Barcelona,” Vanney said. “That’s not the role he’s expected to play at Barcelona, which is to be the final passer, the playmaker and all that kind of stuff. But he comes here and he’s that guy for us and I think really can grow in that space.”

Midfield fit

Vanney also envisions Puig as their missing piece in midfield, joining the deeper-lying Mark Delgado and Gaston Brugman. That trio’s all joined LA in the last seven months: Delgado arrived via a trade from Toronto in January, while Brugman signed from Italian second-division side Parma in early July.

The Galaxy’s third first-choice midfielder had been Rayan Raveloson, though the Madagascar international is now back in France after a reported $2 million transfer to Ligue 1's Auxerre that coincided with Puig’s arrival. LA still have veterans Victor Vazquez and Sacha Kljestan as those who can complete the final pass, but Vanney is bullish on the dynamic Puig brings their No. 10 role.

“Having somebody who can shift past the midfield and get to the next line and force the defending line to have to make some decisions with his quickness and sharpness, those are all things that I believe this group needs. We haven’t had it,” Vanney said.

“Even [Vazquez], who is our vision guy and final passer, he’s not really a guy who slips onto the next line on the dribble and eliminates guys off of his dynamic movement. He’s a guy who has the game mapped out in his eyes and he sees everything that’s going to happen.