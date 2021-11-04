Recap: Toronto FC 2, Pacific FC 1

Jacob Shaffelburg scored a goal and added an assist, while Jozy Altidore netted one of his own as Toronto FC held off a late rally to beat Pacific FC 2-1 on a chilly Wednesday night at BMO Field to reach the 2021 Canadian Championship Final for the sixth consecutive year.

Playing their second game in the competition after last year's final was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the seven-time Canadian Championship winners got off on the right foot against their Canadian Premier League counterparts.

The Reds opened the scoring just 15 minutes after kickoff. A ball won back in midfield ricocheted to Shaffelburg and the Canadian international picked out Altidore, who curled a picture-perfect shot off the far post and in to make it 1-0. Shaffelburg has now recorded three assists in the 2021 competition, while Altidore has scored in three of his last four appearances.

Ten minutes later, TFC doubled their lead thanks to a rocket of a finish from Shaffelburg. The 21-year-old winger received a cutback in the box from fellow Canadian international Richie Laryea before firing a shot past Pacific keeper Callum Irving, making it 2-0 for the home side.

Irving got the better of Shaffelburg before halftime with an outstanding save to keep his team in the game. Laryea's low cross was re-directed toward goal by Shaffelburg only to be kept out by the Pacific keeper diving full stretch to his right.

And in the 83rd minute, the visitors clawed one back after some tidy build-up play was finished off by Alejandro Díaz, making the final few minutes rather interesting as Pacific pressed for an equalizer. Unfortunately for the CanPL side, that was the closest they got as the Reds weathered the late storm.