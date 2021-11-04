Recap: Toronto FC 2, Pacific FC 1

Jacob Shaffelburg scored a goal and added an assist, while Jozy Altidore netted one of his own as Toronto FC held off a late rally to beat Pacific FC 2-1 on a chilly Wednesday night at BMO Field to reach the 2021 Canadian Championship Final for the sixth consecutive year.
Playing their second game in the competition after last year's final was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the seven-time Canadian Championship winners got off on the right foot against their Canadian Premier League counterparts.
The Reds opened the scoring just 15 minutes after kickoff. A ball won back in midfield ricocheted to Shaffelburg and the Canadian international picked out Altidore, who curled a picture-perfect shot off the far post and in to make it 1-0. Shaffelburg has now recorded three assists in the 2021 competition, while Altidore has scored in three of his last four appearances.
Ten minutes later, TFC doubled their lead thanks to a rocket of a finish from Shaffelburg. The 21-year-old winger received a cutback in the box from fellow Canadian international Richie Laryea before firing a shot past Pacific keeper Callum Irving, making it 2-0 for the home side.
Irving got the better of Shaffelburg before halftime with an outstanding save to keep his team in the game. Laryea's low cross was re-directed toward goal by Shaffelburg only to be kept out by the Pacific keeper diving full stretch to his right.
And in the 83rd minute, the visitors clawed one back after some tidy build-up play was finished off by Alejandro Díaz, making the final few minutes rather interesting as Pacific pressed for an equalizer. Unfortunately for the CanPL side, that was the closest they got as the Reds weathered the late storm.
Toronto FC will face CF Montréal in the final, setting up a rematch of the 2019 Canadian Championship final, with a 2022 Concacaf Champions League berth on the line.
Goals
- 15' – TOR – Jozy Altidore
- 26' – TOR – Jacob Shaffelburg
- 83' – PAC – Alejandro Díaz
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: For weeks now, Toronto FC have stated that the Canadian Championship was their ultimate priority after falling out of Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff contention, and the Reds made good on their word by knocking off the current Canadian Premier League leaders. Toronto will round out their regular season on Sunday at BMO Field against D.C. United, but their main focus will be on the Canadian Championship title bout and looking to get revenge against Montréal for a shootout defeat at the same stage in 2019.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Pacific FC entered Wednesday's semifinal as heavy underdogs and their hill to climb became even steeper after conceding early. Altidore has found his rhythm of late after an up-and-down campaign.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Jacob Shaffelburg. He's been one of the few constant bright spots for Toronto FC this season and Wednesday night was much of the same, as he set up the opener before netting one of his own.
Up Next
- TOR: Sunday November 7 vs D.C. United | 3:30 pm ET (TSN 4, MLS LIVE on ESPN+) | MLS Regular Season
- PAC: End of tournament