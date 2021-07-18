Recap: Qatar 4, Grenada 0

Qatar's attacking dominance proved to be too much for the Concacaf minnows, who only managed to develop one true attacking chance late in the first half.

Qatar have 14 players with 60+ cap and the confidence and chemistry between players was visible to anyone watching. They're a very well-coached side and it will be interesting to see how they fare in the knockout stage, however, they hit their brakes after they went up 2-0.

They seemed to be comfortable coasting throughout the match with the lead they had, and any chances that happened to come their way, they would take. In a very difficult Group D that has three teams competing for two spots to advance, if it comes down to goal-differential in the long run, Qatar could look back here and rue their missed chances in the first half.