Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami: Back more Messi magic in Leagues Cup semifinal

Messi’s eight goals in five Miami games will take the headlines, but Busquets’ calming influence on the midfield has been just as transformative as Messi’s moments of magic.

This is not a coincidence. The little man from Rosario is undoubtedly the best player ever to join an MLS side. Still, the lift that he and former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets have given Miami has been faster than even the most optimistic fan could have predicted.

Gone are the tepid, insipid performances that were so common in flamingo pink in the first part of the season, and in their place is a Miami side brimming with flair, stamina, and confidence.

This Leagues Cup will go down in history as the moment that Lionel Messi fully arrived in the United States, and the team's transformation around him has been a sight to behold.

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami betting lines are current as of Sunday, Aug. 13, at 3 p.m. ET at bet365 Sportsbook.

Jack Collins here from The Game Day to look at the all-MLS semi-final side in the Leagues Cup as the tournament powers on toward its conclusion.

Four teams remain in the Leagues Cup - three MLS hopefuls in the shape of Inter Miami, Philadelphia Union, and Nashville SC, and a singular Liga MX contender in Monterrey.

Busquets is a Rolls Royce of a footballer, who runs games efficiently, never looking rushed or stretched as he keeps the metronome ticking.

Miami’s dismantling of Charlotte in the quarterfinal felt like a tide rising, but what was perhaps most transfixing was the growth of the player's quality around Messi,

Josef Martinez, who has struggled since his switch from Atlanta, looks like the striker that we saw in the Five Stripes once again.

Robert Taylor, the Finnish journeyman, looks like a world-beater all of a sudden. Benjamin Cremaschi looks like he has the world at his feet, playing alongside Busquets.

That’s why Miami now looks like the side to beat - not just the former Barcelona superstars, but the profound level raise that’s happened to their teammates.

The Union are no pushovers, though. Philly breezed through their group, scoring eight goals in their two games against Queretaro and Tijuana, and they’ve shown their mettle by going the distance twice in three games and winning on penalties against both DC United and the New York Red Bulls.

In short, Philadelphia is a tough nut to crack, and on song, they can carve teams open. In Dániel Gazdag, they have their own mercurial No. 10, and his hat trick against Queretaro in the group stages was a thing of beauty.

Jack McGlynn’s stock continues to rise too, and if Julián Carranza can rediscover his group stage form, he is always a handful.

Their shape is interesting, too - Jim Curtin’s use of wing backs pushed high will stress Miami in a way they’ve not been tested, and the three center backs will look to man-mark Messi, Martinez, and Taylor.

The Union are dogged, disciplined, and have heart in absolute spades - the scenes when they scored their 101st-minute winner in that rematch with Queretaro in the previous round were something to behold. Still, they will also test Miami regarding their technical quality in one-to-one matchups.

That said, there feels like an inescapable dose of narrative fueling this Miami run, and with Messi and Busquets in this kind of form, it would take a brave man to bet against them.

This should be a wild, entertaining game that promises goals and momentum shifts, but I’m backing Miami to get over the line.

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami Best Bet

Total Goals: Over 2.5 (-154) • bet365 Sportsbook