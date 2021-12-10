NYCFC: We’re not underdogs in MLS Cup at Portland, “We can beat anybody”

PORTLAND – They may be about to step into one of MLS’ all-time most intimidating atmospheres in Saturday’s MLS Cup Final at a packed Providence Park, but New York City FC certainly don’t consider themselves underdogs as they prepare to take on the Portland Timbers.

During the regular season, there was little to choose between the two teams, with both finishing fourth in their respective conference. However, the last four MLS Cups have been won by the home team and Portland and the Timbers Army are renowned for making Providence Park one of the toughest venues for visiting teams.

Only the New England Revolution won more home games than the Timbers during the 2021 regular season. And the first-ever MLS Cup in Portland has the city buzzing and lines of people looking to get the best possible vantage point forming outside Providence Park for days ahead of the final.

NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson, though, insists the team has no fear about what awaits them on Saturday (3 pm ET | ABC, UniMás in US; TSN, TVA Sports in Canada).

“I don’t think this team considers ourselves as underdogs. I don't think we ever have,” Johnson said at Thursday’s pregame press conference. “I think we've been a team that's been confident in our abilities.