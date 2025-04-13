Mouseinho! Vancouver Whitecaps-Austin FC gets surprise visitor

Brad Stuver's wildest save of the season won't even make the stat sheet.
The Austin FC goalkeeper went far beyond the call of duty in Saturday's visit to Vancouver Whitecaps FC, picking up and removing a stray mouse that wandered onto the BC Place pitch.
A far more squeamish player may have buckled under pressure, but Stuver didn't even flinch as he cupped the tiny rodent in his gloves and jogged with it to the sidelines to help play resume quickly.
The pitch invader's cameo was followed by a five-goal outburst from the Whitecaps – including four from red-hot striker Brian White – in a 5-1 rout.
Maybe Vancouver will embrace the mouse as a new unofficial team mascot, much like New York City FC did last season after the now-legendary appearance of Raquinho during a 2-1 win at the Philadelphia Union.