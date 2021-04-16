MLS to provide 50,000 tickets to frontline and essential workers during 2021 season

Major League Soccer and its clubs will distribute over 50,000 complimentary match tickets to frontline workers, essential personnel and their families throughout the 2021 MLS season, honoring their efforts during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

MLS clubs will select ticket recipients and recognize the honorees at games. Healthcare personnel, first responders, educators, manufacturers and food industry workers are all being hosted.

“Major League Soccer is proud to show our gratitude to the essential workers who have inspired us by their service and sacrifice during what continues to be an extremely challenging time,” Commissioner Don Garber said in a league release. “We hope the opportunity to spend a few hours at an exciting MLS match provides a welcome respite for them.

“In addition to hosting frontline workers and their families, we also know that one of the best ways our league can honor their dedication is by continuing to utilize our platform to promote the importance of vaccinations and remaining diligent in keeping each other safe and healthy.”