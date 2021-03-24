MLS releases 2021 regular-season schedule

The full 2021 schedule for Major League Soccer is here.
Highlighted by the anticipated debut of Austin FC, the opening of three new soccer stadiums, intense rivalries and the most expansive and accessible national broadcast schedule in the league’s history, the 2021 season promises to be a memorable one.
See all 34 games for your favorite club by following the links below.
Format
- Each club will play 34 games — 17 home games and 17 away games.
- See the full breakdown of conference alignment and schedule construction here.
Opening Weekend: April 16-18
- Friday: 2020 Western Conference Final rematch between Seattle Sounders FC and Minnesota United on FS1 and Fox Deportes.
- Saturday: Austin FC will make its anticipated debut against LAFC on FOX and FOX Deportes
- Sunday: Inter Miami CF host David Beckham’s former club, the LA Galaxy, on ABC and ESPN Deportes.
Stadium Openers
- FC Cincinnati will open its new West End Stadium on May 16 with a match against Inter Miami live on FOX and FOX Deportes.
- Austin FC will debut Q2 Stadium on June 19 with a match against the San Jose Earthquakes live on UniMás and TUDN
- The reigning MLS Cup champions will open New Crew Stadium on July 3 against the New England Revolution on live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. The matchup is a nod to history as Columbus opened the first soccer-specific stadium in MLS in 1999 with a game against the Revolution in the league’s fourth season.
National TV in USA & Canada
- The 2021 season will see a record 37 network broadcast windows across ABC, FOX and Univision and UniMás, in the U.S., with a further seven to be broadcast on CTV in Canada.
- ABC will broadcast five matches in 2021, the most since 1998, while 27 matches will be shown on ESPN, with 350 regional broadcasts to be streamed out of market on ESPN+ for fans throughout the U.S.
- FOX will carry seven matches, with a further 25 on FS1.All matches will be simulcast in Spanish on FOX Deportes and available on FOX Sports GO.
- Univision has a total of 11 matches in 2019 and UniMás will have 14, with games on both networks simulcast on TUDN and streamed live in English on Twitter.
- In Canada, TVA Sports will broadcast every CF Montréal match. TSN, meanwhile, will air every Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps game, in addition to a multitude of CF Montréal content.
MLS Cup Rematch
- A marquee matchup during the first weekend of Heineken Rivalry Week, the reigning champion Columbus Crew SC will host Seattle Sounders FC in a rematch of the 2020 MLS Cup live on FOX and FOX Deportes on Aug. 21 at 5:30 pm ET. The match will be held at New Crew Stadium in downtown Columbus, Ohio.
Heineken Rivalry Week
From August 20-29, you’ll get national broadcasts of some of the best rivalry matches in the league, including:
- LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes (Aug. 20; 10 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes)
- Minnesota United vs. Sporting Kansas City (Aug. 21; 3:30 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes)
- Columbus Crew SC vs. Seattle Sounders FC (Aug. 21; 5:30 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes)
- New York Red Bulls vs. NYCFC (Aug. 21; 8 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes)
- Atlanta United vs. Nashville SC (August 27; 3:30 pm ET | Univision, TUDN)
- Columbus Crew SC vs. FC Cincinnati (Aug. 27; 6:30 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes)
- Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF (Aug. 27; 8:30 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes)
- LAFC vs. LA Galaxy (Aug. 28; 8 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes)
- Austin FC vs. FC Dallas (Aug. 29; 8 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes)
- Seattle Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers (Aug. 29; 10:30 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes)
Decision Day - November 7
- All teams to face intra-conference opponents
- Games from each conference will kickoff simultaneously in back-to-back broadcast windows
- Kickoff times and broadcast details will be announced at a later date
Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs
- At the end of the regular season, the top seven teams from each conference will qualify for the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, set to begin on November 19. More information about postseason schedule will be announced at a later date
MLS Cup
- Major League Soccer’s championship match will be played on Dec. 11 at 3 pm ET and air live on ABC, UniMás, TSN and TVA Sports.