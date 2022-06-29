MLS Next Cup quarterfinals: RBNY U-15s fall to Sacramento Republic 

After two thrilling rounds including penalty shootouts, the New York Red Bulls U-15s fell to Sacramento Republic FC 3-0 behind a hat trick from Omar Marquez in Tuesday morning's MLS Next Cup playoffs quarterfinal in Frisco, Texas.

Against the run of play, Sacramento took the lead 11 minutes in through the first of Marquez's trio of goals. A cross from deep by Jackson Martin evaded both NYRB center backs, with Marquez lurking behind to catch the ball on the half-volley.

Sacramento's Sawyer Turiace almost had the goal of the tournament with a rocket from distance in the 19th minute, catching Aidan Stokes off his line. The crossbar came to the Red Bulls' rescue leaving Martin a seemingly easy tap-in that bounced at an awkward height as his volley cleared the bar.

While New York wasn't able to make it count with the keeper off the line, Marquez was able to do just that in doubling the lead on the half hour. Stokes ran out of the box, mishitting a clearance that Marquez took down before driving low from 30 yards out.

NYRB pushed looking to get back into the game after halftime, leading to a breakaway that saw Martin come agonizingly close yet again. This time Stokes came off his line to clear a loose ball that the Sac Republic forward hit first time from distance, but again the crossbar came into play.