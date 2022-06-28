MLS NEXT Cup Day 3: Austin FC U-17s thrash NYCFC, San Francisco Glens upset Sacramento U-19s

Sacramento Republic FC were considered a pre-tournament favorite in the under-19 bracket, but regular season rivals San Francisco Glens pulled out a shock win to punch their ticket to the quarterfinals of the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.
San Francisco Glens started brightly, pressing high and causing issues among the Sacramento back line.
Glens' Angel Iniguez followed up a parried free kick attempt to set up a couple of chances in the box. Sacramento goalkeeper Omkar Sapathy saved Iniguez's initial free kick and the rebound attempt, but may have been relieved to see San Francisco's third attempt blocked after pushing the ball out into the middle of a crowded 18-yard-box.
Although Iniguez seemed to be the focal point of the Glens attack, Kevin Rodriguez Andrade came up with the goal in the 27th minute.
Republic FC notched wins in the teams' two regular season meetings with late red cards featuring in both. This time the card would come out a little earlier as Jose Maria Barrera was shown a red card close to halftime after disputing a free kick awarded to San Francisco during a Sacramento attack.
Despite the loss of a player, Sacramento pushed on after regrouping at halftime. Muslim Umar and Michaelaaron Ortez began to dictate the game down the right side.
Umar ran the San Francisco center backs ragged as Sacramento increasingly relied on his pace, but the best chances fell to other players. Alexander Medina saw a header fall wide, while Giovanni Ceja had the best opportunity to equalize. His header off a corner was looping into the very top corner of the goal but Lucas Jones was just able to punch the ball clear.
Set pieces seemed to present Sacramento's best opportunities, leading to a huge appeal for a penalty with the ball appearing to hit the arm of a San Francisco defender on the ground. With the Sacramento players still appealing for the spot kick, the referee blew for full time in a massive win for San Francisco Glens.
Austin FC 4, New York City FC 0
Pacy left back Anthony Gonzalez gave Austin a dream start with two goals in the opening 15 minutes.
New York City FC would lose Mikhail Zaretser to a straight red card for violent conduct just after the half-hour mark, before Micah Burton tucked away Austin's first spot kick in the 41st minute. Another was awarded before half time, but Alexander Yagudayev was able to make the save.
Verde turned Rojo four minutes into the second half as Micah Burton saw a second yellow card for failing to retreat at a free kick.
Austin completed the rout in the 63rd minute with Izaiah Garza scoring from the spot.
Atlanta United FC 1 (3), Columbus Crew SC 1 (4)
Joao Ramos gave the Five Stripes the lead in the 25th minute, a lead that would last until the sixth minute of stoppage time, when Jackson Lindimore popped up to send the game to a penalty shootout.
All of the other U17 teams surrounded the field at Toyota Soccer Center as Stanislav Lapkes produced the heroics in the shootout to set up a quarterfinal against an FC Delco side that has already recorded three-goal winning margins against two MLS academies.
New York Red Bulls 3 (4), Players Development Academy 3 (2)
The Red Bulls also benefited from an added time equalizer taking the game to PKs.
Ezra Widman gave New York the 23rd minute lead, but goals from Angel Cortes and Eddie Krupski would see PDA go into halftime with the lead.
Leonard Aviles restored parity in the 61st minute only for Luke Ayaz to retake the lead for the Player Development Academy in the 76th minute. Widman would get his second of the evening, leaving it until the third minute of stoppage time to tie the game up before RBNY would take the shootout win.
Bethesda SC 0, FC Dallas 1
FC Dallas continued its run under the watchful eyes of academy graduates turned USMNT stars Weston McKennie and Jesus Ferreira.
Tarik Scott gave Dallas the lead shortly before halftime, outpacing two defenders and slotting the ball calmly past goalkeeper Dean Kelliher. Bethesda thought they'd scored an equalizer mid-way through the second half, only to see the assistant's flag raised.
FCD pressed to increase the lead late on in front of the home crowd but for some strong defensive play.
Real Colorado 1, New England Revolution 2
Jack Panayotou led the Revs with a brace on Sunday morning, and took just five minutes to give New England the lead over Real Colorado.
Olger Escobar doubled the advantage in the 83rd minute before a response from David Biggers gave Real Colorado a lifeline in the final four minutes.
FC Delco 2 (4), Shattuck-St. Mary's 2 (3)
Everything looked lost for FC Delco in a dramatic second half, but the Pennsylvania club came through against the odds.
Sam Nyenka gave FC Delco a 16th minute lead, but lost center back Andrew Johnson to a red card for stopping a shot on the line with his hand.
Jackson McCloskey saved the resulting penalty, but goals in the 73rd and 77th minute would give SSM a late lead.
Ryan Lau was able to salvage the game in the fifth minute of stoppage time as Delco went on to advance through the shootout to a quarter-final with San Francisco Glens