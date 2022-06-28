MLS NEXT Cup Day 3: Austin FC U-17s thrash NYCFC, San Francisco Glens upset Sacramento U-19s

Sacramento Republic FC were considered a pre-tournament favorite in the under-19 bracket, but regular season rivals San Francisco Glens pulled out a shock win to punch their ticket to the quarterfinals of the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs .

San Francisco Glens started brightly, pressing high and causing issues among the Sacramento back line.

Glens' Angel Iniguez followed up a parried free kick attempt to set up a couple of chances in the box. Sacramento goalkeeper Omkar Sapathy saved Iniguez's initial free kick and the rebound attempt, but may have been relieved to see San Francisco's third attempt blocked after pushing the ball out into the middle of a crowded 18-yard-box.

Although Iniguez seemed to be the focal point of the Glens attack, Kevin Rodriguez Andrade came up with the goal in the 27th minute.

Republic FC notched wins in the teams' two regular season meetings with late red cards featuring in both. This time the card would come out a little earlier as Jose Maria Barrera was shown a red card close to halftime after disputing a free kick awarded to San Francisco during a Sacramento attack.

Despite the loss of a player, Sacramento pushed on after regrouping at halftime. Muslim Umar and Michaelaaron Ortez began to dictate the game down the right side.

Umar ran the San Francisco center backs ragged as Sacramento increasingly relied on his pace, but the best chances fell to other players. Alexander Medina saw a header fall wide, while Giovanni Ceja had the best opportunity to equalize. His header off a corner was looping into the very top corner of the goal but Lucas Jones was just able to punch the ball clear.