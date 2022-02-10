MLS Launches ‘Our Soccer’ Campaign for 2022 with ‘Everyone’s In’ 

League gets ready for a big year for soccer 

NEW YORK, N.Y. (Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022) – Capturing the distinctive style that sets Major League Soccer apart in global sports, MLS today unveiled the first broadcast spots of its “Our Soccer” campaign for the 2022 season that begins Feb. 26. The spot is an unscripted depiction of the biggest personalities around MLS, and celebrates all that is MLS ahead of one of the most important years ever for soccer in North America.

Click to View MLS Brand Campaign Spot on YouTube

The “Our Soccer” campaign shines a light on MLS’ fans and players, along with a host of stars of sports and entertainment who love the league and in some cases have become owners of teams. Among the co-owners of MLS clubs featured in the spot are Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey (Austin FC); Kansas City Chiefs MVP-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes (Sporting Kansas City); superstar singer/songwriter Ciara and Seattle Seahawks All-Pro quarterback Russell Wilson (Seattle Sounders SC); Brooklyn Nets All-Star guard James Harden (Houston Dynamo FC), and multi-platinum-selling musician Yo Gotti (D.C. United).

The players showcased in the spot are a collection of many of MLS’ biggest stars and national team heroes – especially fitting during this year of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Members of the U.S. National Team from MLS include Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United FC), and Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC). Among the players also highlighted are MLS stars Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez (LA Galaxy), Dairon Asprilla (Portland Timbers), and 2021 MLS Cup MVP Sean Johnson (New York City FC).

The spot also includes Noah Beck, a former soccer player and D1 athlete who has gone on to become a force on social media, with over 45 million combined followers.

“’Everyone’s In’ embodies our special culture,” said David Bruce, Senior Vice President of Brand and Integrated Marketing for MLS. “It brings you behind-the-scenes, in the stands, and up-close to celebrate our clubs, players and supporters, and what makes MLS different: this is the party you have to be a part of and we welcome everyone to belong. We’re excited about the journey our players will go on in ’22 as they show the world what they are all about.”

The campaign will run on MLS partner networks including ESPN, FOX Sports, Univision, TSN and TVA Sports, on regional sports networks and across international broadcast partner platforms, as well as on the league’s digital channels.

Produced by THE FADER and Cornerstone, MLS’ creative agency of record, the “Our Soccer” brand campaign debuted in 2018. Over the years, spots have celebrated the fusion of soccer and popular culture with appearances by Atlanta-based rapper and Atlanta United fan 2 Chainz, singer, songwriter, and LA Galaxy fan Miguel, multi-platinum Latin music superstar Prince Royce. In 2020, the League’s 25th Season campaign starred McConaughey and depicted the story of MLS in “25 Years in 25 Seconds.”

