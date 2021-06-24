MLS is Back Tournament wins SBJ's Sports Event of the Year

Last summer's MLS is Back Tournament was honored as Sports Business Journal’s Sports Event of the Year at the 2021 Sports Business Awards, it was announced Wednesday .

MLS is Back unfolded from July 8 through Aug. 11 at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida and marked the return of MLS games after a four-month pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Staying connected to our fans is what drove us to move quickly to stage the MLS is Back Tournament," said MLS Deputy Commissioner Gary Stevenson. “Nothing will ever compare to what we did to stage this tournament. We had so many hurdles to jump."