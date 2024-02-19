MLS enters partnership with iconic audio brand Beats

Major League Soccer and Beats by Dr. Dre, the iconic audio brand, today announced a global agreement that designates Beats as MLS's official consumer audio products partner.

MLS players will also be featured in Beats’ brand marketing campaigns that will be amplified on both Beats and MLS platforms. The partnership will highlight the unique intersection between music and sports with players having the opportunity to wear Beats headphones and earphones on the pitch pre- and post-match.

“For more than a decade, Beats headphones have been chosen by the world’s top athletes to help them get game-ready and heighten their focus, while also allowing them to show off their style and personality,” said Chris Thorne, Beats’ CMO. “We are extremely excited to join forces with MLS, one of the fastest-growing and most dynamic sports leagues in the world. Beats will be working closely with the MLS clubs and top players to deliver amazing experiences throughout the upcoming season.”

“Major League Soccer is proud to partner with Beats, a global culture driver, during this period of growth for our League and our sport in North America,” said Camilo Durana, MLS EVP Apple Partnership, Properties and Events. “Music inspires our players, our supporters and our communities. We’re excited to work alongside Beats and its premium products to strengthen the connection between sound, expression and the world's game.”

The announcement between MLS and Beats arrives during a period of unprecedented momentum behind the sport of soccer in North America with MLS’ 29th season kicking off on Feb. 21, the second season of MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, the second season of Leagues Cup and Copa América taking place in 2024, the Concacaf Gold Cup and FIFA Club World Cup slated for 2025, and the FIFA World Cup coming to the U.S., Canada and Mexico in 2026.