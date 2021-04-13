MLS Commissioner Don Garber talks state of the league ahead of 2021 season

“The story in MLS is momentum. More teams, more stadiums, more fans, more players," Garber told media on a virtual availability. "We had momentum going into last year, that got put on pause a bit by the pandemic, but that momentum has kicked back. … That has me most pumped up about season 26.”

To kick off the first matchweek, MLS commissioner Don Garber spoke with media on a virtual press conference Monday. Momentum was the theme, across a number of topics.

After a longer offseason than normal, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, MLS is finally (almost) back. The league schedule kicks off this weekend, after MLS clubs began competing in the Concacaf Champions League last week.

"I will say right now: That’s a $20 million player," Garber said of Dike. "That’s a guy I hope we can set new records, beyond what we were able to achieve with Alphonso Davies, to show how great players are coming through our system.”

Dike is on loan at Barnsley in England's Championship, where he's been a smashing success. Dike has eight goals in 14 games as Barnsley has lost in only one of his appearances. The 20-year-old made his US national team debut in January just before his move to England and has been reported to have plenty of suitors in Europe. A debate has sparked over what his his valuation should be and Garber weighed in himself.

One player looking increasingly likely to be the next example of MLS as a selling league is Orlando City forward Daryl Dike .

“We’ve been thinking for many years: You have to have balance between buying and selling," Garber said. "We were mostly a buying league, I think that mostly spoke to where MLS was in the lifespan of player development. But now every team has an academy and facilities, which creates a structure and programming. Relationships with federations to train our coaches better, bringing Fred Lipka from the French federation to help run development ad having incredible development programs. It’s helped create the dynamic we’ve had now. It’s one of the most important developments of men’s professional soccer. I think we’re still in the first phase of it. You’re going to see more in the years to come.”

Brenden Aaronson joined RB Salzburg, Mark McKenzie went to KRC Genk, Bryan Reynolds' months-long saga ended with a move to AS Roma and a handful of other high profile outgoing transfers occurred in MLS. It's the natural progression for the growing league.

Importance of CCL and MLS's relationship with Liga MX

Before the MLS regular season kicks off this weekend, five MLS teams have already begun their competitive fixture list with matches in the Concacaf Champions League. It's a competition that has yet to be won by an MLS team in its current format.

“International competition is always important. Honestly, we have to do better in the Champions League," Garber said. "We came close with Montréal, we came close with Toronto and we came close with LAFC. We’ve got to win that tournament. Look what Tigres did — they were able to play in the Club World Cup final on a world stage. That’s something MLS deserves.”

By winning the CCL, Tigres qualified for the Club World Cup, where they advanced to the final and played European champions Bayern Munich to a tight encounter, losing 1-0. Garber has aspirations to see MLS in that competition, which will expand to 24 teams in either 2022 or 2023. For now, only the champion of each confederation gets a spot in the tournament, meaning an MLS team would have to lift CCL for the first time.

This year's edition got off to an encouraging start. MLS teams went undefeated across leg one — all of which were on the road — with three wins and two draws, setting the table nicely for advancement to the quarterfinals.