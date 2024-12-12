Inter Miami CF unveil 2025 The Fortitude Kit

Inter Miami CF have unveiled their new secondary jersey for the 2025 MLS season, The Fortitude Kit by adidas.
With 2025 marking Inter Miami's final season in Fort Lauderdale before moving to Miami Freedom Park, the jersey honors the city’s lasting impact on the club’s journey.
The name "Fortitude" derives from the Latin word Fortis, meaning strength, and the Spanish word Fortaleza, symbolizing resilience and determination. These characteristics encapsulate the unyielding spirit of Inter Miami, their fans and the community that supports them.