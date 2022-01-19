Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami CF re-sign veteran Brek Shea

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

Inter Miami CF have re-signed midfielder/defender Brek Shea, the club announced Wednesday.

Shea's new contract runs through 2022 with a club option for 2023.

“We’re thrilled to have reached an agreement with Brek to return to our club," chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release. "He’s a player that made key contributions on the pitch for Inter Miami throughout our first two seasons and adds talent and valuable experience to the first team roster. We look forward to seeing him help us reach our goals in 2022."

Shea joined Inter Miami in 2020 and has slotted into multiple spots across the midfield and along the backline. He's made 43 MLS appearances for the Herons, contributing six goals.

The 31-year-old began his professional career at FC Dallas, where he became a top prospect, eventually landing an overseas move to Stoke City. He made three appearances for Stoke, completing loan stints with Barnsley and Birmingham City that preceded his return stateside.

He re-joined MLS in 2015 with Orlando City SC, also making stops with Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Atlanta United before signing with Miami. At the international level, Shea has been capped 34 times by the US men's national team, scoring four goals.

For his MLS career, the 2011 MLS Best XI selection has 35 goals and 25 assists across 259 regular-season appearances (179 starts).

Inter Miami CF Brek Shea Transfer Tracker

