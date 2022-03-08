eMLS

How to attend eMLS Cup in Austin

eMLS Cup 2022 is in Austin, TX on Sunday, March 13 at 2:00 PM CT. The event is free and open to fans of all ages. Come on out! (You do not need to be a SXSW badgeholder to register or attend.)

REGISTER: www.universe.com/eMLSCup

Experience live FIFA esports in a festival atmosphere! Professional FIFA 22 gamers, each representing an MLS Club, will be battling on stage at the iconic ACL Live to be crowned the best FIFA player in North America.

Highlights:

  • Watch elite FIFA esports right in the heart of downtown Austin, TX during SXSW
  • Join Austin FC and their supporters group in cheering on Austin's own eMLS Player 'xVerde'
  • Enjoy a musical performance on-stage by a soon-to-be announced artist
  • Enjoy free drink tickets
  • Receive limited edition eMLS giveaways
  • Customize your own eMLS Cup jersey
  • Create a personalized FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) card
  • Play FIFA22 at open-play stations

eMLS Cup is an Official Qualifying Event of the EA SPORTS FIFA 22 Global Series. The top 3 finishers at eMLS Cup progress to the Global Series Playoffs for a shot at the FIFAe World Cup title.

Ticket does not guarantee entry and will be first come first serve at the venue door. Children 13 years old and under must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Must show government-issued ID for entry.

eMLS Austin FC

Related Stories

Watch eMLS Cup for a chance to earn an FGS Player Token and other great items
Minnesota United's Lamps takes home eMLS League Series 2 title
eMLS awarding FIFA points to fans during this weekend's broadcasts
More News
More News
MLS legend! New York Red Bulls all-time great Bradley Wright-Phillips retires

MLS legend! New York Red Bulls all-time great Bradley Wright-Phillips retires
Prospect watch: Best young-player performers in MLS Week 2
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Prospect watch: Best young-player performers in MLS Week 2
Watch eMLS Cup for a chance to earn an FGS Player Token and other great items

Watch eMLS Cup for a chance to earn an FGS Player Token and other great items
After CCL delay, New England Revolution "have to be the protagonist" vs. Pumas UNAM
CONCACAF Champions League

After CCL delay, New England Revolution "have to be the protagonist" vs. Pumas UNAM
How to attend eMLS Cup in Austin

How to attend eMLS Cup in Austin
Behind Charlotte FC’s roster build & quest to become “major force" in MLS
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Behind Charlotte FC’s roster build & quest to become “major force" in MLS
More News
Video
Video
BIG Games call for BIG SAVES! Which is your favorite from Week 2?
1:29

BIG Games call for BIG SAVES! Which is your favorite from Week 2?
Should LAFC re-sign Carlos Vela?
3:25

Should LAFC re-sign Carlos Vela?
Are Austin FC for real?
5:32

Are Austin FC for real?
Are Austin FC for real? Breaking down all of MLS Week 2
1:17:23

Are Austin FC for real? Breaking down all of MLS Week 2
More Video