How to attend eMLS Cup in Austin

eMLS Cup 2022 is in Austin, TX on Sunday, March 13 at 2:00 PM CT. The event is free and open to fans of all ages. Come on out! (You do not need to be a SXSW badgeholder to register or attend.)

Experience live FIFA esports in a festival atmosphere! Professional FIFA 22 gamers, each representing an MLS Club, will be battling on stage at the iconic ACL Live to be crowned the best FIFA player in North America.

Highlights:

Watch elite FIFA esports right in the heart of downtown Austin, TX during SXSW

Join Austin FC and their supporters group in cheering on Austin's own eMLS Player 'xVerde'

Enjoy a musical performance on-stage by a soon-to-be announced artist

Enjoy free drink tickets

Receive limited edition eMLS giveaways

Customize your own eMLS Cup jersey

Create a personalized FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) card

Play FIFA22 at open-play stations

eMLS Cup is an Official Qualifying Event of the EA SPORTS FIFA 22 Global Series. The top 3 finishers at eMLS Cup progress to the Global Series Playoffs for a shot at the FIFAe World Cup title.