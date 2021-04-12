Hablemos Soccer, TUDN's weekly video and podcast bilingual talk show, to launch Monday

Hablemos Soccer, a weekly video and podcast, bilingual talk show discussing the biggest stories in MLS and the Latino community that makes MLS so unique and fun, is set to launch Monday night ahead of the 2021 MLS season.
Weekly Show begins Monday
- On Monday at 8pm ET, the first show, a preview of the 2021 MLS season preview, will launch via a live video with audience interaction on TUDN’s YouTube channel.
- On Tuesday the podcast will be on audio platforms Spotify, Apple podcast, Google podcast and Amazon music.
- LA Galaxy general manager Dennis Te Kloese will be the first guest.
Hosted by Familiar TUDN talent
- The show will be hosted by TUDN talents Ramsés Sandoval and Daniel Nohra,
- Each week, there will be special guests from the soccer scene who will discuss the biggest topics in MLS on a show that targets Latino soccer fans based in the US