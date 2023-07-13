GOLAZO! Miguel Trauco scores world-class volley for San Jose Earthquakes

The Peruvian international, standing atop the 18-yard box, was picked out by Cristian Espinoza 's corner kick. Then instincts kicked in, with Trauco unleashing a venomous side volley to the top corner that left goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland with no chance.

The 65th-minute strike stood as Trauco's third goal of the year and delivered a massive three points to San Jose in a jam-packed Western Conference race. It snapped a five-game winless stretch (0W-2L-3D) for the Earthquakes and leaves them at fifth place before returning to league action in late August following Leagues Cup.