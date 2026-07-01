Columbus Crew fully acquire Andrés Herrera from River Plate

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Columbus Crew have fully acquired defender Andrés Herrera from Argentine powerhouse River Plate, the club announced Wednesday.

The 27-year-old is under contract through the 2028-29 season, with an option for 2029-30.

"Andrés has been a great fit for our club’s desired style of play and culture, and we are delighted that he will continue his career in Columbus,” said Crew general manager Issa Tall.

"Since he arrived to Columbus, he's displayed his positive attitude, competitiveness and strong work ethic every day. We look forward to his continued contributions and development as a member of the Black & Gold."

Herrera has 7g/6a in 57 appearances across all competitions with Columbus and helped the club lift the 2024 Leagues Cup. The right back was originally signed on loan from River Plate in Aug. 2024, a loan that was extended last year.

Previously, Herrera had 8g/8a in 141 matches across River Plate and boyhood side San Lorenzo. He won three titles at River Plate while gaining Copa Libertadores experience.

“I am very happy to stay with the Columbus Crew,” said Herrera. “I am excited to continue to contribute to the team and win more championships together. My family and I are very happy to continue this chapter of our lives. Let's go for more!”

At the 2026 FIFA World Cup break, Columbus are 10th in the Eastern Conference with 16 points (4W-7L-4D record). They'll return to MLS action against New York City FC on July 22 (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).