Colorado Rapids bring back winger Sam Nicholson as free agent

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The Colorado Rapids have signed Scottish winger Sam Nicholson to a two-and-a-half-year contract with an additional option year, the club announced Friday.

The free agent returns to Colorado where he spent three seasons between 2018 and 2020.

“We’re delighted to welcome Sam back to the club,” Pádraig Smith, Colorado’s executive vice president and general manager, said in a release. “Sam is an incredibly talented and versatile attacker with exceptional pace and someone our team and coaching staff are very familiar with from his time with the club. We’re excited to welcome him back at this key juncture in the season and look forward to seeing him continue his career in Burgundy.”

During his time in Colorado, Nicholson netted four goals and delivered six assists across 48 appearances. His MLS career began when he joined Minnesota United FC as a free agent midway through the 2017 MLS season, then was traded to Colorado.

The 27-year-old spent the past two seasons with Bristol Rovers in England’s fourth tier, recording 14 goals and eight assists in 75 appearances across all competitions. Nicholson’s professional career began in 2013 with Heart of Midlothian (Hearts) of the Scottish Premier League.

