Charlotte FC to Select Five Players in MLS Expansion Draft on December 14

MLS announces full calendar of offseason roster building events including the
MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas on January 11

NEW YORK (Nov. 19, 2021) – Major League Soccer today announced the full calendar of offseason roster building events, highlighted by the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft on December 14 and the 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas on January 11.
   
As 2022 expansion club Charlotte FC prepare to begin MLS play next season, the team will have the opportunity to select up to five current MLS players to help shape the core of their inaugural roster during the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft, as well as have the first overall selection in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas.

The full calendar for offseason roster building events and dates can be found here.

