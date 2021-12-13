Best players available to Charlotte FC in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft

As New York City FC continue MLS Cup celebrations, all 28 clubs are now firmly focused on the offseason.

All eligible 22 MLS clubs released their list of protected/unprotected players on Monday ; five teams are exempt from losing players after having players selected by Austin FC in the 2020 MLS Expansion Draft.

“I think this year will be the most interesting Expansion Draft in the history of MLS,” Charlotte sporting director Zoran Krneta told MLSsoccer.com last month.

There will be no bigger one-day growth than the Expansion Draft on Tuesday (7 pm ET).

And, yep, that's not 27 clubs. With the 2021 season over, Charlotte FC are officially in business. As an expansion side, they’ll take center stage all winter long as their roster jumps closer and closer to resembling a full team.

So, let’s dive into the group of players available for selection.

There are a lot of interesting players that are either out of contract or had their option declined that I generally ignored (such as strong options like Alec Kann, Jan Gregus and Jared Stroud). There's more value in adding players under contract rather than trying to renegotiate and risk what happened to Austin FC last year, in using a selection on Joe Corona but failing to agree to terms.

Charlotte face plenty of options, which I broke down into a few categories. Historically, teams have seemed to gravitate toward the “value plays” type of player, with an emphasis on those who don’t require an international slot.

Lastly: There's been at least one trade in every Expansion Draft in recent memory. And with so many players available, I’d be shocked if there’s not at least one trade Tuesday evening.