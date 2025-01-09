Apple TV+ unveils trailer for "Onside: Major League Soccer"

With unprecedented access to players, coaches and clubs, “Onside: Major League Soccer” explores the electrifying moments and captivating stories that make the 2024 season unforgettable, and goes beyond the pitch with the personalities that power MLS.

Produced for Apple by the dynamic sports storytellers Box to Box Films in partnership with Major League Soccer, the documentary series is executive produced by Academy Award and BAFTA Award winner James Gay-Rees (“Senna,” “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” “Amy”), Emmy Award winner Paul Martin (Apple TV+’s “Make or Break,” “Formula 1: Drive to Survive”) and Hillary Olsen (“Faceoff: Inside The NHL”), along with showrunner Steve Rankin (“Naked and Afraid,” “Man vs Wild”).

In 2023, Apple and MLS began a landmark 10-year partnership and launched MLS Season Pass, the game-changing subscription service available on the Apple TV app that allows fans in more than 100 countries and regions to watch every MLS match in one convenient place with no blackouts, exclusive content and deeper coverage than ever before.