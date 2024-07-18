A club may have no more than ten players on its Supplemental Roster, subject to the Season-Ending Injury, Injured List, and Loan exceptions. All Generation adidas players are Supplemental Roster players during the initial guaranteed term of their contract.

The salaries of players on the Supplemental Roster (slots 21-30) do not count toward a club's Salary Budget.

Up to 20 players, occupying roster slots 1-20, count against the club's 2024 Salary Budget of $5,470,000 and are referred to collectively as the club's Senior Roster.

In addition to the Salary Budget, each MLS club may spend additional funds on player compensation including money from a League-wide allocation pool (General Allocation Money), discretionary amounts of Targeted Allocation Money, the cost of Designated Players outside the Salary Budget, the cost of U22 Initiative Slots outside the Salary Budget, and money spent on the Supplemental Roster (roster slots 21-30).

A Major League Soccer club's active roster is comprised of up to 30 players. All 30 players are eligible for selection to the game-day squad during the regular season and playoffs.

The registration windows - the dates between which MLS may request the international transfer certificate of a player under contract in another country or trade players within MLS - are as follows:

In the event a player occupying a U22 Initiative Slot is transferred outside of the League, 95% of the proceeds of the sale (after out-of-pocket amounts are recouped) will be paid to the Club and such amounts may be converted to General Allocation Money based on the below sliding scale:

All such amounts above the first $150,000 or $200,000 accounted for on the Salary Budget will be paid on a discretionary basis by the Club.

Each MLS team will have either three or four U22 Initiative roster slots available, with each occupying one of the 20 existing Senior Roster Slots. The number of U22 Initiative Slots available to each team will be based on the roster construction model they choose at the beginning of a respective season. For 2024, clubs must choose their roster construction path by the close of the Secondary Transfer Window on Aug. 14.

If a club uses the third Designated Player slot to sign a Young Designated Player, then the club will not be obligated to pay the $150,000 charge.

Each club will be allotted up to three Designated Player roster slots based on the roster construction model they choose at the beginning of the year. Clubs with two Designated Players may add a third Designated Player by paying $150,000 to the League, which shall be split among clubs with two or fewer occupied Designated Player slots for use as General Allocation Money in the following MLS season. Clubs must pay the $150,000 fee every year in which a third Designated Player slot is occupied on the club's roster.

If such a Young Designated Player joins the club after the opening of the Secondary Transfer Window, he will carry the Mid-Season Young Designated Player Salary Budget Charge of $150,000.

A Designated Player who is 23 years old (or younger than the age of 23) during the League Year (the age of the player is determined by year - not date - of birth) will carry the following Young Designated Player Salary Budget Charge:

Clubs may trade a Designated Player or U22 Initiative Player, remain responsible for some or all future out of pocket costs, and shed the Designated Player or U22 Initiative Player slot designation under the following limitations:

Clubs may "buy down" the Salary Budget Charge of a Designated Player with General Allocation Money. The reduced budget charge may not be less than $150,000.

In 2024, a Designated Player who is at least 24 years old during the League Year will carry the Maximum Salary Budget Charge ($683,750) unless the player joins his club after the opening of the Secondary Transfer Window, in which case his budget charge will be $341,875.

A player's Salary Budget Charge, and therefore Designated Player status, is generally determined by averaging all guaranteed amounts payable over the guaranteed term.

The number of Designated Player Slots available to each team will be based on the roster construction model they choose at the beginning of a respective season. For 2024, clubs must declare their path by Aug. 14, the close of the Secondary Transfer Window.

The Designated Player rule allows clubs to acquire up to three players whose total compensation and acquisition costs exceed the Maximum Salary Budget Charge, with the club bearing financial responsibility for the amount of compensation above each player's Salary Budget Charge. Designated Players may be new players signed to MLS via the Discovery Process, or they may be re-signed existing players on a club's roster.

General Allocation Money received under the U22 Initiative Player Model must be used within the same league season and by Roster Freeze Date. This GAM may be traded but the club receiving the GAM in a trade still must use it in the same league season consistent with the above.

In 2024, c lubs who elect for the U22 Initiative Player* Model will have the opportunity to introduce up to an additional $1 million in General Allocation Money due to midseason implementation.

Clubs will be required to submit and announce their 2024 roster construction path by the close of the Secondary Transfer Window on Aug. 14. In future seasons, clubs will be required to submit and announce their roster construction path by the Roster Compliance Date in their respective season.

MLS rosters will now feature six discretionary spending roster spots with the flexibility to choose between two models, tailorable to a team’s roster-building strategy.

Generation adidas is a joint program between MLS and adidas that is dedicated to developing exceptional talent in a professional environment. Each year, a handful of top collegiate underclassmen and youth national team players are signed by the League with the majority of such players entering the League through the MLS SuperDraft. Until the end of the guaranteed term of his contract up to three years, Generation adidas players are on a club's Supplemental Roster.

Players signed through the Homegrown Player mechanism (see below in Player Acquisition Mechanisms) will receive the designation of “Homegrown Player” on a club’s roster.

In 2024, a total of 233 international roster slots are divided among the 29 clubs. These roster slots are tradable, in full season increments, such that some clubs may have more than eight and some clubs may have less than eight during any given season. With trades, there is no limit on the number of international roster slots on each club's roster.

Any player who, at the time of their initial signing with MLS, meets the requirements to qualify as a Homegrown Player as a member of an MLS club academy, either in the U.S. or Canada, or has met similar requirements as a member of a Canadian Approved Youth Club , will count as a domestic player (i.e., he will not occupy an international roster slot) on both U.S. and Canadian club rosters provided that:

Acquisition cost of the Player for coming into the League (e.g., both Loan and Transfer costs)

If a Special Discovery Player leaves MLS prior to the expiration of the term of his contract, any remaining unamortized acquisition costs would be charged immediately to a Club Salary Budget. If a transfer fee is received for the player, any unamortized acquisition costs, including the acquisition cost charged to the Club Salary Budget during the MLS season such transfer occurs, may be recouped prior to any sharing arrangement with the League. Any guaranteed compensation due to the player will continue to be charged to a Club Salary Budget.

In general, the total amount of the acquisition cost of a player is charged against the Salary Budget in the year in which it is paid. For one player on a club's roster (a "Special Discovery Player"), a club can amortize the total amount of acquisition costs (up to $500,000) over the term of the player's contract, including Option years, or over the term of the first and second contract, so long as the second contract is signed prior to the expiration of the first. A club may choose to amortize the acquisition costs evenly or in unequal installments. If the Club chooses unequal installments, no less than 10-percent of the amortized acquisition cost may be captured in any given League year of the player’s contract.

If a player’s contract covers years in which he is no longer eligible to occupy a U22 Initiative Slot (i.e., the seasons of his 26+ birthday), the player’s compensation may exceed the Maximum Salary Budget Charge provided it is during an Option year.

If a player’s contract includes Options, compensation during the Options may exceed the Maximum Salary Budget Charge only if it is in a year the player is no longer required to occupy a U22 Initiative Slot. These players would not be eligible to occupy a U22 Initiative Slot in the Option year regardless of age if the compensation exceeds the Maximum Salary Budget Charge.

If the contract of a player occupying a U22 Initiative Slot is renegotiated prior to its conclusion, the League will not reclassify the player and he may continue to occupy a U22 Initiative Slot until his initial contract would have otherwise expires depending on compensation.

To remove a U22 Initiative Slot classification, a Club may: transfer the player out of MLS, remove the player from a U22 Initiative Slot using Targeted Allocation Money or General Allocation Money, loan the player outside of MLS, utilize its one Buyout, or transition the player to a Designated Player slot.

During the season, trades that involve players must occur during either the Primary Transfer Window or Secondary Transfer Window.

Players, General Allocation Money, international roster slots, SuperDraft Priority players, Discovery Priority, and Homegrown Player priority in addition to selection position in MLS SuperDraft, Re-Entry Process, and Waivers may all be exchanged in trades approved by the League, provided all of the necessary rules regarding roster and Salary Budget compliance are met and the trade is completed during a valid trading period.

Unless claimed on Waivers, a player who was drafted by a particular club through the MLS SuperDraft and did not sign with the League is placed on that club's "SuperDraft Priority List" until December 31 of the year after the draft (i.e., for 2024 MLS SuperDraft, until December 31, 2025), after which the club loses the priority rights to sign the player.

The MLS SuperDraft order is set by taking the reverse order of the club standings at the end of each MLS season, taking postseason performance into account, with new expansion clubs at the top of the order.

Clubs may nominate players for the League's Draft-Eligible List, and only players from that list may be selected.

MLS clubs may draft players through the MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas from a list of eligible players which may include:

Clubs may acquire players and add them to their rosters via the following mechanisms:

Discovery Process

Discovery List

Pursuant to the Discovery Process, clubs may scout and sign players who are not yet under contract to MLS and who are not subject to another assignment mechanism (e.g., MLS SuperDraft). To sign a player through the Discovery Process, the club must first place the player on its Discovery List. A club may have up to five players on its Discovery List at any time and may remove or add players at any time. There is no limit to how many players a club can sign from its Discovery List. Expansion club San Diego FC may maintain seven Discovery List slots beginning January 1, 2024, through the 2025 Roster Compliance Date, at which point the number of slots will be reduced to five.

Players who were previously on the Allocation Ranking List are now eligible for the Discovery Process. Players transferred out of Major League Soccer will become discoverable one week from when the player's ITC is permanently transferred and the League has notified all clubs.

Clubs may not add the following players to their Discovery Lists:

Current MLS players

Players who have played in MLS and were subsequently waived or terminated (such players are available on a first-come, first-served basis)

Players for whom another club has a Right of First Refusal

Players who played at college during the college season immediately prior to the date of discovery, and were not on the MLS SuperDraft List, shall be placed on Waivers

Players who leave or forgo college with remaining eligibility by signing a professional soccer playing, and were not on the MLS SuperDraft List, contract shall be placed on Waivers and are non-Discoverable until one (1) year after the date he left or forwent college

Underage players (i.e., players under the age of 18 if domestic or under the age of 17 if outside of the U.S. or Canada)

Homegrown-eligible players (i.e., another club has achieved or is in the process of achieving Homegrown Priority over such a player)

Free Agents

Designated Player Requests

If a club wishes to add a player to its Discovery List whom the League determines will require a significant investment from the club, the League will, prior to placing that player on a club’s Discovery List, determine whether the club has the necessary intent, means, and ability to sign such a player. The League may contact the player’s current club (if applicable) and/or his authorized representative to determine the likelihood of reaching an agreement. If the League determines that there is no realistic chance of signing the player at that time he will not be discoverable.

Discovery Conflict Resolution

If one or more clubs attempt to add the same player to their respective Discovery Lists, the club that filed the claim on the earlier date will have the priority right to sign the player. If one or more clubs submit a discovery request on the same day, then the club with the lowest points-per-game in the current MLS regular season (all clubs must have played a minimum of three regular season games) will have the priority right to sign the player.

If a club wants to sign a player on the Discovery List of another club that has higher Discovery priority on the player, it may offer that club $50,000 in General Allocation Money in exchange for the right to sign the player. The club with the player on its Discovery List will then have five days (or three days during the Secondary Transfer Window) to either (i) accept the General Allocation Money and pass on the right to sign the player or (ii) make the player a genuine, objectively reasonable offer.

Related Party Transactions

All terms of any arrangements among an MLS club, a related party club, and a player to be signed to MLS shall be fully disclosed to the League. A player joining an MLS club from a related party club will calculate his Salary Budget Charge based on the compensation he is receiving from his related party club contract and any acquisition fees associated with his signing. The League will make a final determination, in its sole discretion, as to the Salary Budget Charge of such a player.

Homegrown Player Signings

A club may sign a player to a contract without subjecting him to the MLS SuperDraft if the player has been a member of that club’s youth academy for at least one year and has met the necessary requirements. Players joining MLS through this mechanism are known as Homegrown Players.

There is no limit on the number of Homegrown Players a club may sign in any given year.

Affiliate Priority Players

In addition to Homegrown Players and SuperDraft Priority Players, clubs may have priority for up to seven players from their respective affiliates (MLS NEXT Pro). Such players will not count towards the seven Discovery List slots. In order to retain priority on any additional affiliate players, such players must be added to an MLS club’s Discovery List.

Re-Entry Process

The Re-Entry Process is summarized below and subject to the 2020-2028 MLS Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The Re-Entry Process will commence after MLS Cup. The priority order for the Re-Entry Draft is the reverse order of finish, taking into account playoff performance. Players who are available to be selected in Re-Entry Draft include all option decline and out of contract players who are 22 years old or older with at least one MLS service year and who are not eligible for Free Agency.

Stage One

Players who are available in Stage One of the Re-Entry Draft are:

Players who are at least 22 years old and have a minimum of one MLS service year whose options were not exercised by their clubs.

Players who are at least 22 years old and have a minimum of one MLS service year who are out of contract and whose club does not wish to re-sign them at a $15,000 increase or 10% increase in salary over his prior year’s salary.

Clubs must exercise the option for, or extend a Bona Fide Offer (i.e., $15,000 increase or 10% increase in salary over his prior year’s salary) to, all players selected in Stage One and may not select their own draft-eligible players. Should a player reject the offer, the drafting club will hold the Right of First Refusal for that player in MLS. Players with option years left on their contract will automatically be added to the drafting club's roster.

Stage Two

Players who are not selected in Stage One of the Re-Entry Draft will be made available in Stage Two. If a player is selected in Stage Two, the drafting club will be required to make a genuine offer to the player. If an agreement cannot be reached between the drafting club and the player, the drafting club will hold the Right of First Refusal for that player in MLS. Clubs may not select their own draft-eligible players in Stage Two until all other Clubs have declined to select such players.

Players who remain unselected after Stage Two will be available to any MLS club on a first-come, first-served basis.

A player may choose to opt out of the Re-Entry Process prior to Stage One and/or Stage Two of the Re-Entry Draft. In such instances, the Right of First Refusal for the player will remain with his previous club.

Free Agency

Free Agency will be conducted in accordance with the 2020-2028 MLS Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Waivers

A club may place a player on Waivers at any time during the regular season at which point he is made available to all other MLS clubs. The Waiver Claiming Period shall commence on the first business day after the League delivers notice to clubs and expires at 5 p.m. ET on the second business day. If a player is not selected off Waivers ("clears Waivers") then that player is available to all MLS clubs on a first-come, first-served basis.

Waiver Order

The Waiver Order is based on points per game once all clubs have played at least three MLS League Season games. If the Waiver takes place prior to all clubs playing in at least three MLS League Season games, priority is granted based upon the previous MLS season's performance, taking playoff performance into account first, with clubs eliminated from playoff contention at the same stage separated according to their point totals through the end of the regular season. New expansion clubs shall be at the bottom of the Waiver Order until all clubs have played at least three MLS League Season games.

Claiming an Out of Contract Player

If a club claims a player who was previously signed to an MLS contract but is no longer signed to an MLS contract, the club must issue the player a genuine offer within three business days.

Claiming a Guaranteed Player

If a player with a guaranteed contract is waived, any interested MLS club will have 48 hours from the notice of Waivers to claim the player by notifying the League of the intention to claim the player and the amount of the player's Salary Budget Charge they wish to assume. The player will be awarded based on a number of factors, including but not limited to, Waiver Order and which club is willing to absorb a Salary Budget Charge that is meaningfully higher than other clubs and at least $15,000 higher than Senior Minimum Salary. .

Players who are eligible to be placed on Waivers are as follows:

Contracted Players: Any player with an SPA.

Completed College Eligibility: Any player who has completed his college eligibility in the MLS season immediately prior to the MLS SuperDraft and was not on the MLS SuperDraft list.

Remaining College Eligibility: A player who left or forgoes college with remaining eligibility (and was not on the MLS SuperDraft list). Such players will be discoverable one year after leaving or forgoing college with remaining eligibility.

Returning Players: A player returning to MLS who the League was unable to re-sign and his last MLS club does not wish to exercise their Right of First Refusal, or who was previously terminated without going through Waivers.

Unsigned Drafted Players: The day after the drafting club's first MLS regular season game, college players selected in that year's SuperDraft who have not returned to school or signed an MLS contract have the right to be placed on Waivers upon request. If an unsigned college player is placed on Waivers and is not claimed by another MLS club, he will return to his drafting club's College Protected List until the end of the College Protected Period.

Out-of-Contract/Option Decline Players: Any player whose contract has expired or option has been declined, is not eligible for the Re-Entry Process or Free Agency, and who was not offered a genuine offer by his former club. Such a player will be typically made available in a year-end Waiver Draft or prior to the start of the next MLS League Season.

Once a club selects a player off Waivers, that club is automatically moved to the bottom of the priority list for subsequent Waiver selections in any given season.

Affiliate Short-Term Agreements

A club may sign a player, age 25 or younger during the league season, from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days).

An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

A club may roster up to four players on Short-Term Agreements per MLS league season match, so long as they are Homegrown Players or Players earning less than or equal to the MLS Senior Minimum Salary ($89,716) with the affiliate. This number will be reduced to one player per MLS league season match after Roster Freeze (inclusive of MLS Cup Playoffs). Additional players may also be signed to Short-Term Agreements for MLS league season games but only in cases of Extreme Hardship.

International Player limits still apply to Short-Term Agreements, excluding callups for cases of Extreme Hardship.

Extreme Hardship Call-ups

Clubs may add players to their roster in cases of "Extreme Hardship." Extreme Hardship exists when an MLS club has either:

Fewer than 16 outfield players available; OR Has fewer than two goalkeepers available.

A club may sign players, on loan, to Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) for MLS league season games in cases of Extreme Hardship.

Season-Ending Injury

Season-Ending Injury List

If a player suffers a season-ending injury, a club may place that injured player on the Season-Ending Injury List and receive roster relief (i.e., an open roster slot). Once placed on the Season-Ending Injury List, the injured player will not be eligible to play for the club in any remaining competition during that MLS season (including any exhibition games or tournaments, including but not limited to: Leagues Cup, Campeones Cup, CONCACAF Champions Cup, Canadian Championship and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Season-Ending Injury Replacement Player

A club may replace an injured player that is on the Season-Ending Injury List with a replacement player in accordance with parameters below.

The club will remain responsible for the injured player's full Salary Budget Charge. Clubs are only able to receive Salary Budget relief (paid out of the club's own pocket) for a season-ending injury replacement under the following parameters:

The injured player must be formally placed on the Season-Ending Injury List prior to the opening of the Secondary Transfer Window. The replacement player must be declared as such when being added to the club’s roster and must be acquired by the Roster Freeze date (Sept. 13, 2024) and after the related injury occurred.

The Salary Budget Charge of the replacement player may not be more than the player who suffered the season-ending injury. If the injured player placed on the Season-Ending Injury List is a Designated Player, the club may replace such player with a Designated Player, provided that his Salary Budget Charge is not more than the player he is replacing. The replacement player’s charge will not be charged against the Club Salary Budget.

Clubs will only be allowed to sign one such replacement player per MLS league season.

If the injured player occupies an international roster slot on the Senior Roster, the replacement player may also be an International Player.

Supplemental Season-Ending Injury

If a player on a club's Supplemental Roster suffers a season-ending injury, a club may replace that injured player with a player earning the Reserve Minimum Salary irrespective of the salary earned by the injured player (e.g., if a Generation adidas Player earning more than the Reserve Minimum Salary is injured, he may be replaced by a player earning the Reserve Minimum Salary (subject to the Club Salary Budget)). The Reserve Minimum Salary of such replacement player will be charged to the Club Salary Budget.

Accordingly, a club must have Salary Budget space to replace a player with a season-ending injury on the Supplemental Roster with a replacement player.

If the injured player occupies an international roster slot on the Supplemental Roster, the replacement player may also be an International Player.

Short-Term Injury Replacements

Injured List

If a player suffers an injury that will prohibit him from participating in six or more MLS league season games, a club can place that injured player on the Injured List. An injured player placed on the Injured List will remain unavailable for a minimum of six MLS league season games and may not participate in any exhibition games or tournaments during that period, including CONCACAF Champions Cup, Canadian Championship, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Leagues Cup, and Campeones Cup games.

Senior Roster Players on the Injured List

If a player on a club's Senior Roster is put on the Injured List, the club may receive roster relief (i.e., an open roster slot). The club will not receive salary budget relief for that player and will be responsible for the injured player's full Salary Budget Charge. Only clubs that have or can create extra Salary Budget space will be able to temporarily replace players on the Injured List. A club must have priority over any replacement player it adds (e.g., via Discovery, Right of First Refusal, etc.)

If the injured player occupies an international roster slot on the Senior Roster, the replacement player may also be an International Player.