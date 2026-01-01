Below are answers to questions about Apple TV subscriptions provided as a benefit to MLS season ticket accounts.

How/When will I receive my Apple TV subscription?

Eligible Full-Season Ticket Account Owners will receive their Apple TV subscription and redemption instructions via email from their Club starting February 12, 2026. If you have not received your Apple TV subscription, please contact your Club Representative.

What does my Apple TV subscription grant me access to, and for how long?

With Apple TV, you can watch every MLS regular season match live – including Leagues Cup and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs – with no local blackouts. You also get hundreds of incredible Apple Original shows and movies, primetime MLB™ games on Friday Night Baseball, and for U.S. viewers a thrilling year of Formula 1® races — all at no additional cost to you.

Once season ticket members activate their Apple TV subscription through their Club for the 2026 season, it will reactivate for subsequent seasons as long as they remain season ticket holders. If members share their code, it will renew in future seasons to the Apple Account used to redeem the subscription.

What if I already subscribe to Apple TV?

Once you have redeemed your Club-provided Apple TV subscription, your existing Apple TV subscription will be paused, unless you receive access to Apple TV via an Apple One subscription or the Apple TV/Peacock bundle. If you receive Apple TV access through a third party partner, you can manage your subscriptions through Settings —> Apple Account —> Subscriptions.

Can my Apple TV offer link be resent to me via email?

Yes, your Club can re-send your Apple TV offer link via email. Please contact your Club Representative directly for further details.

How many Apple TV subscriptions will each full-season ticket account receive?

One Apple TV subscription per paid Full-Season Ticket Account, regardless of the total number of full season tickets on the account. Only the Full-Season Ticket Account Owner can receive this benefit as verified through the account holder’s unique name, mailing address, email address, and payment information attributable to the account owner.

Can I share my Apple TV subscription with family members?

Yes, you can share your Apple TV subscription with up to 5 family members, at no additional cost, by setting up Family Sharing on your Apple device. To set up Family Sharing, please click here.

Any additional subscriptions to Apple TV outside of your Full-Season Ticket Account may be purchased by non-subscribers through the Apple TV app.

Can I redeem my Apple TV subscription if I don't have an Apple device?

Yes, your Apple TV subscription can be redeemed on non-Apple devices via a web browser. You will need to have an active Apple ID in order to redeem. To create a free Apple ID, please click here.

I receive an error when I try to redeem my Apple TV subscription.

Please contact your Club Representative.

I subscribed to Apple TV through Apple and then was unable to redeem the Apple TV offer my Club sent me. Can I receive a refund?

Please contact AppleCare directly by visiting here.

I redeemed my Apple TV subscription, but I am experiencing issues watching MLS content.

Please contact AppleCare directly by visiting here.

Does the email address associated with my Apple ID need to be the same email address attributed to my Full Season Ticket Account?