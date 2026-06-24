MLS unveils 2026 All-Star Hometown Heroes presented by RBC Wealth Management

Major League Soccer, RBC Wealth Management and Black Players for Change today announced the 2026 MLS Hometown Heroes – an annual honor celebrating non-profit organizations and their leaders who demonstrate innovative approaches to serving individuals and communities with the greatest need across the Carolinas.

The MLS Hometown Heroes Showcase is one of several official events leading up to the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime, featuring MLS vs. LIGA MX on Wednesday, July 29, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Each MLS Hometown Hero will receive a $15,000 grant to support the mission of their respective organizations.

These initiatives focus on literacy, physical and mental wellness, and ensuring access to meals and other essentials to basic needs throughout the region.

The David & Nicole Tepper Foundation will match the $15,000 grants awarded to each of the four 2026 Hometown Heroes organizations, contributing an additional $60,000 in support of community impact initiatives across the Carolinas.

Charlotte FC midfielder Brandt Bronico will serve as the official ambassador for the 2026 MLS Hometown Heroes program, continuing his commitment to advocacy and driving positive change across the greater Charlotte area.