MLS unveils 2026 All-Star Hometown Heroes presented by RBC Wealth Management

Major League Soccer, RBC Wealth Management and Black Players for Change today announced the 2026 MLS Hometown Heroes – an annual honor celebrating non-profit organizations and their leaders who demonstrate innovative approaches to serving individuals and communities with the greatest need across the Carolinas.
The MLS Hometown Heroes Showcase is one of several official events leading up to the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime, featuring MLS vs. LIGA MX on Wednesday, July 29, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
Each MLS Hometown Hero will receive a $15,000 grant to support the mission of their respective organizations.
These initiatives focus on literacy, physical and mental wellness, and ensuring access to meals and other essentials to basic needs throughout the region.
The David & Nicole Tepper Foundation will match the $15,000 grants awarded to each of the four 2026 Hometown Heroes organizations, contributing an additional $60,000 in support of community impact initiatives across the Carolinas.
Charlotte FC midfielder Brandt Bronico will serve as the official ambassador for the 2026 MLS Hometown Heroes program, continuing his commitment to advocacy and driving positive change across the greater Charlotte area.
For more on this year’s honorees, visit MLSHometownHeroes.com.
The 2026 MLS Hometown Heroes include:
- Alesia Fleming, Board Chair, Anderson Outreach
- Janae Aiken, Director, Emerging Leaders Program, Two-Six Project
- Ashley Allen, Co-Executive Director, Read 2 Succeed Asheville/Buncombe
- Maureen Krueger, Executive Director, Charlotte ToolBank
Additionally, MLS will posthumously recognize Dr. Victor Kidd as the 2026 Honorary Hero.
He partnered with the league on numerous initiatives, including MLS NEXT, designing training programs for MLS Academies and helping to co-create Playing as One, MLS's flagship program dedicated to combating discrimination on and off the pitch.
Affectionately known as "Vic", he was a trusted collaborator and advocate for Major League Soccer, partnering with the league on numerous initiatives, including MLS NEXT, designing training programs for MLS Academies and helping to co-create Playing as One, MLS's flagship program dedicated to combating discrimination on and off the pitch.
As a licensed psychotherapist, Vic supported countless individuals and athletes with compassion, wisdom, and integrity, while championing greater access to culturally competent and affirming mental health care. Outside the office, Kidd spent his time mentoring youth in the Fort Mill, South Carolina community, inspiring youth to strive for excellence.
Anderson Outreach
Anderson Outreach supports equity-impacted youth by addressing critical needs related to education, housing stability, life skills and overall well-being. Through mentorship, workforce readiness programs, transitional support, and community-based initiatives, Anderson Outreach empowers young people to navigate challenges, strengthen mental health resilience, expand their capacity for success and ability to thrive independently.
Two-Six Project
The Two-Six Project empowers historically under-resourced youth through leadership development, education, mentorship, and community engagement. Through innovative programs focused on career readiness, STEAM learning, athletics, scholarships, and exposure opportunities, Two-Six Project equips young people with the skills, confidence, and resources needed to become future leaders and advocates.
Read 2 Succeed Asheville/Buncombe
Read to Succeed Asheville/Buncombe works to close the race-based opportunity gap through community-powered literacy programs that engage children, families, and community partners. Through reading tutoring, family literacy initiatives, culturally responsive resources, and volunteer-driven support, Read 2 Succeed Asheville/Buncombe helps young learners become confident readers and build a foundation for lifelong success.
Charlotte ToolBank
The Charlotte ToolBank strengthens communities by equipping nonprofit and community organizations with the tools and equipment they need to carry out service projects, volunteer initiatives, and community events. By removing barriers associated with purchasing, storing, and maintaining these items, the Charlotte ToolBank helps organizations operate more efficiently, focus more resources on their missions, and create lasting impact throughout the Charlotte region.
Jen Cramer, EVP of Partnership Marketing at MLS
"We're incredibly proud to celebrate this year's Hometown Heroes as part of MLS All-Star week.
"These individuals exemplify the spirit of leadership, compassion and innovation, and it's their dedication to service and the ongoing commitment of their organizations to drive meaningful impact that is truly inspiring. We're thrilled to recognize them all at this year's Hometown Heroes Showcase and help amplify the impactful work taking place to provide opportunity for youth and improve local communities throughout the Carolinas."
Pat Vaughan, Co-Head, Private Client Group at RBC Wealth Management
"The 2026 Hometown Heroes show us what's possible when dedicated people show up for their communities every single day.
"These organizations are creating lasting change across the Carolinas — and that work deserves to be celebrated. We're proud to amplify their missions and support the communities they serve alongside MLS and Black Players for Change."
In collaboration with Black Players for Change and Charlotte FC, the honorees will be recognized at the fifth annual MLS All-Star Hometown Heroes Showcase presented by RBC Wealth Management. The private event will take place on Monday, July 27, at the Carolina Theatre.
Allen Hopkins Jr., Executive Director of Black Players for Change
“Black Players for Change was founded on the principle that real, systemic progress requires moving from protest to sustainable programs, and that begins by lifting up the grassroots leaders who are doing the heavy lifting on the ground every single day.
“This year’s honorees are tackling the racial and economic equity gap head-on, creating tangible pathways in education, literacy, and wellness across the Carolinas.
"It is also a deeply emotional privilege for us to posthumously honor our brother, Dr. Victor Kidd. 'Vic' was a brilliant, trusted collaborator whose work designing anti-discrimination programs like Playing as One changed the fabric of MLS. His legacy of compassion, integrity, and mental health advocacy remains a guiding light for our organization and the game at large.”