MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote pres. by Captain Morgan
Vote for your MLS All-Star Game Captain until 12pm ET, July 9.
Vote for your MLS All-Star Game Captain until 12pm ET, July 9.
The best of two leagues meet again. The 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target is taking place this summer, featuring MLS All-Stars taking on a team of All-Stars from Mexico’s top league, LIGA MX on July 24 in Columbus at Lower.com Field. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.
In addition to the All-Star Game, the 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T will provide fans with a competitive take on the rivalry as 10 stars from each side will participate in the ultimate test of skill. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.
The stars are out in Columbus. Watch Marshmello and PinkPantheress perform at the 2024 MLS All-Star Concert presented by Target.
Tickets start at $35 and benefit Neighborhood Athletics, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing athletic and educational opportunities to youth in underserved communities.
Beyond the Concert and all the action on the pitch, 2024 MLS All-Star Week will also include a host of fan experiences and community-focused events. MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration kicks it all off with a free festival for all ages featuring interactive fan zones, music, games, autographs, giveaways and MLS watch parties. Stay tuned for more details on the full schedule.