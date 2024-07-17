2024 MLS All-Star Retail Experiences

Join us in Columbus for an exclusive shopping journey from July 20-24 as part of the MLS All-Star Retail Experience! Engage with soccer culture and enjoy a creative shopping experience.
RETAIL LOCATIONS
Location: High Street Boutiques in Short North
Special Features: Tote Bag & Pin Collection. Collect an exclusive tote bag at Ransom Supply and customize it with a special All-Star design. Shop at select boutiques to collect their bespoke All-Star pin while supplies last.
Participating Retailers
- MLS Retail Pop-Up Shop; Hilton Downtown Columbus: 402 N High Street
- Homage: 783 N High Street
- Jeni’s: 714 N High Street
- Pursuit: 937 N High Street
- Ransom Supply: 988 N High Street
- Sole Classics: 846 N High Street
RETAIL EVENTS
And that’s not all. In addition to this year’s Retail Experience, check out our in-market fan engagement events!
Locations & Hours
Lids – Polaris Fashion Place
- Saturday, July 20: 3 pm to 4 pm ET - MLS Great Appearance (Frankie Hejduk) & Ticket Giveaway
- Tuesday, July 23: 2 pm to 3 pm ET - MLS Great/Season Pass Analyst Appearance (Taylor Twellman) & Ticket Giveaway
Rally House – Reynoldsburg
- Sunday, July 21: 1 pm to 2 pm ET - MLS Great Appearance (Alejandro Moreno) & Gift with Purchase
Dick’s Sporting Goods – Easton Town Center
- Monday, July 22: 6 pm to 9 pm ET
- Street Soccer Youth Clinic, Adult Tournament & Player Appearance
OFFICIAL MLS ALL-STAR SHOPS
Get 2024 MLS All-Star gear at any official MLS All-Star Shop location.
Locations & Hours (Subject to change)
Lower.com Field
- Sunday, July 21: 12 pm to 6 pm ET
- Monday, July 22: 12 pm to 6 pm ET
- Tuesday, July 23: 10 am to 2 pm ET, 6 pm to 1 hour post-match
- Wednesday, July 24: 10 am to 2 pm ET, 6 pm to 1 hour post-match
- Thursday, July 25: 10 am to 1 pm ET
Soccer Celebration at McFerson Commons Park
- Saturday, July 20: 4:30 pm to 9:30 pm ET
- Sunday, July 21: 3 pm to 8 pm ET
Hilton Downtown Columbus
- Sunday, July 21: 12 pm to 5 pm ET
- Monday, July 22: 9 am to 7:30 pm ET
- Tuesday, July 23: 9 am to 7:30 pm ET
- Wednesday, July 24: 9 am to 7:30 pm ET
- Thursday, July 25: 7 am to 11 am ET
Historic Crew Stadium
- Tuesday, July 23: 11 am to 30 minutes post-match