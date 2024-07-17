2024 MLS All-Star Retail Experiences

2024 MLS ASG 16-9 Soccer Celebration (1)[78]
Join us in Columbus for an exclusive shopping journey from July 20-24 as part of the MLS All-Star Retail Experience! Engage with soccer culture and enjoy a creative shopping experience.

RETAIL LOCATIONS

Location: High Street Boutiques in Short North

Special Features: Tote Bag & Pin Collection. Collect an exclusive tote bag at Ransom Supply and customize it with a special All-Star design. Shop at select boutiques to collect their bespoke All-Star pin while supplies last.

Participating Retailers

  • MLS Retail Pop-Up Shop; Hilton Downtown Columbus: 402 N High Street
  • Homage: 783 N High Street
  • Jeni’s: 714 N High Street
  • Pursuit: 937 N High Street
  • Ransom Supply: 988 N High Street
  • Sole Classics: 846 N High Street

RETAIL EVENTS

And that’s not all. In addition to this year’s Retail Experience, check out our in-market fan engagement events!

Locations & Hours

Lids – Polaris Fashion Place

  • Saturday, July 20: 3 pm to 4 pm ET - MLS Great Appearance (Frankie Hejduk) & Ticket Giveaway
  • Tuesday, July 23: 2 pm to 3 pm ET - MLS Great/Season Pass Analyst Appearance (Taylor Twellman) & Ticket Giveaway

Rally House – Reynoldsburg

  • Sunday, July 21: 1 pm to 2 pm ET - MLS Great Appearance (Alejandro Moreno) & Gift with Purchase

Dick’s Sporting Goods – Easton Town Center

  • Monday, July 22: 6 pm to 9 pm ET
    • Street Soccer Youth Clinic, Adult Tournament & Player Appearance

OFFICIAL MLS ALL-STAR SHOPS

Get 2024 MLS All-Star gear at any official MLS All-Star Shop location.

Locations & Hours (Subject to change)

Lower.com Field

  • Sunday, July 21: 12 pm to 6 pm ET
  • Monday, July 22: 12 pm to 6 pm ET
  • Tuesday, July 23: 10 am to 2 pm ET, 6 pm to 1 hour post-match
  • Wednesday, July 24: 10 am to 2 pm ET, 6 pm to 1 hour post-match
  • Thursday, July 25: 10 am to 1 pm ET

Soccer Celebration at McFerson Commons Park

  • Saturday, July 20: 4:30 pm to 9:30 pm ET
  • Sunday, July 21: 3 pm to 8 pm ET

Hilton Downtown Columbus

  • Sunday, July 21: 12 pm to 5 pm ET
  • Monday, July 22: 9 am to 7:30 pm ET
  • Tuesday, July 23: 9 am to 7:30 pm ET
  • Wednesday, July 24: 9 am to 7:30 pm ET
  • Thursday, July 25: 7 am to 11 am ET

Historic Crew Stadium

  • Tuesday, July 23: 11 am to 30 minutes post-match
