2024 MLS All-Star Retail Experiences

Join us in Columbus for an exclusive shopping journey from July 20-24 as part of the MLS All-Star Retail Experience! Engage with soccer culture and enjoy a creative shopping experience.

RETAIL LOCATIONS

Location: High Street Boutiques in Short North

Special Features: Tote Bag & Pin Collection. Collect an exclusive tote bag at Ransom Supply and customize it with a special All-Star design. Shop at select boutiques to collect their bespoke All-Star pin while supplies last.

Participating Retailers

MLS Retail Pop-Up Shop; Hilton Downtown Columbus: 402 N High Street

Homage: 783 N High Street

Jeni’s: 714 N High Street

Pursuit: 937 N High Street

Ransom Supply: 988 N High Street

Sole Classics: 846 N High Street

RETAIL EVENTS

And that’s not all. In addition to this year’s Retail Experience, check out our in-market fan engagement events!

Locations & Hours

Lids – Polaris Fashion Place

Saturday, July 20: 3 pm to 4 pm ET - MLS Great Appearance (Frankie Hejduk) & Ticket Giveaway

Tuesday, July 23: 2 pm to 3 pm ET - MLS Great/Season Pass Analyst Appearance (Taylor Twellman) & Ticket Giveaway

Rally House – Reynoldsburg

Sunday, July 21: 1 pm to 2 pm ET - MLS Great Appearance (Alejandro Moreno) & Gift with Purchase

Dick’s Sporting Goods – Easton Town Center

Monday, July 22: 6 pm to 9 pm ET Street Soccer Youth Clinic, Adult Tournament & Player Appearance



OFFICIAL MLS ALL-STAR SHOPS

Get 2024 MLS All-Star gear at any official MLS All-Star Shop location.

Locations & Hours (Subject to change)

Lower.com Field

Sunday, July 21: 12 pm to 6 pm ET

Monday, July 22: 12 pm to 6 pm ET

Tuesday, July 23: 10 am to 2 pm ET, 6 pm to 1 hour post-match

Wednesday, July 24: 10 am to 2 pm ET, 6 pm to 1 hour post-match

Thursday, July 25: 10 am to 1 pm ET

Soccer Celebration at McFerson Commons Park

Saturday, July 20: 4:30 pm to 9:30 pm ET

Sunday, July 21: 3 pm to 8 pm ET

Hilton Downtown Columbus

Sunday, July 21: 12 pm to 5 pm ET

Monday, July 22: 9 am to 7:30 pm ET

Tuesday, July 23: 9 am to 7:30 pm ET

Wednesday, July 24: 9 am to 7:30 pm ET

Thursday, July 25: 7 am to 11 am ET

Historic Crew Stadium