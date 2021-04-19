In the event a match is abandoned at any point prior to its conclusion, it will be postponed, rather than cancelled and/or final. In the event the match is postponed at any point, any remaining time will be completed the following day or as soon as practical.

In cases where a match is postponed prior to kickoff, but after the Official Match Roster exchange, clubs will be permitted to change their roster regardless of whether the rescheduled match occurs on a date prior to or after the next match in either Clubs’ schedule.

The match must restart on the same spot where the postponed match action occurred (i.e. free-kick, throw-in, goal kick, corner kick, penalty, etc.). If the match was stopped during the normal flow of the game, a dropped ball on the spot where it was postponed shall be used to restart.

Any player in-play at the time the match was postponed who is subsequently injured or unavailable due to a trade, loan or transfer before the resumption of the match and cannot participate can only be replaced by a substitute on the Official Game Roster of the postponed match (subject to the goalkeeper exceptions below). Such substitute will NOT count against a team’s normally allotted substitutions.

However, if that yellow card triggers the Yellow Card Accumulation Policy suspension, the player will be suspended for their next match regardless of whether it is the postponed match or a subsequent match on the schedule. In this case, the yellow card remains connected to the postponed match.

Additionally, if a player or coach is issued a yellow card prior to the commencement of a match on match day, the yellow card will remain aligned with that match regardless of when it is played.

However, if a player or coach is issued a red card or dismissed prior to commencement on the original match day, a two-match suspension will carry forward to both a) their next match and, b) the rescheduled match.

In cases where a rescheduled postponed match occurs after the Club has a subsequent match(es), all suspensions will be served in the subsequent match(es), not the postponed and rescheduled match.

In the event a match is postponed prior to it being commenced and is scheduled for a later date, then the normal disciplinary guidelines with respect to yellow cards, red cards, supplemental discipline and player eligibility shall apply. That is, the non-commenced postponed match shall be treated as if the rescheduled date was the original date of the match (e.g. any player eligible to participate on the rescheduled date will be eligible).

In the event a match is commenced and postponed to a later date prior to its completion then the following shall apply to incidents that took place prior to the match being postponed:

In the event a match is commenced and postponed to a later date prior to its completion then the following shall apply to incidents that took place prior to the recommencement of the match:

Yellow Card Accumulation/Second Yellow Card/Red Card/Supplemental Discipline

In the event a player is to serve a suspension for yellow card accumulation, a second yellow card, a red card or supplemental discipline from an incident that took place in a match prior to the recommencement of the postponed match, such suspension shall not apply to the recommenced match and the player shall be eligible to participate in such match. This will not apply to instances of Match Official Abuse or Assault in which case the player will not be eligible to participate in the postponed match.

For example, if a player participated in a postponed match and then receives a red card or supplemental discipline in a match preceding the recommencement of the postponed match, he is eligible to participate in the postponed match and will serve the suspension in the match(es) immediately following the postponed match.

In cases where a Player is suspended prior to a recommenced match for an incident that results in a multiple match suspension (e.g., Violent Conduct), the League/Commissioner’s Office will determine the Player’s eligibility depending upon the egregiousness of the offense. If the player is ultimately suspended by the League/Commissioner's Office, the recommenced match suspension will not count as part of their suspension total.

Players serving suspensions for off field violations, such as domestic violence, substance abuse, and/or other egregious offenses, are subject to suspension at the discretion of the Commissioner’s Office. If the Commissioner’s Office upholds the suspension, the player will not be eligible to participate in the recommenced portion of the postponed match.

In such cases where a Player is suspended prior to a recommenced match, the recommenced match WILL NOT count toward the player’s pre-determined match suspension total.

For example, if a Player is guilty of Match Official Abuse in the match leading up to the recommenced match and is to begin a suspension, the recommenced match will not count as part of the suspension.

In the case of Match Official Abuse or Assault and/or an off-field incident, the policies for replacing an ineligible Player are as follows: