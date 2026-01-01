Q: What is the 2027 MLS Sprint Season?

A: The 2027 MLS Sprint Season is the MLS season that will launch Major League Soccer’s transition to a new summer-to-spring competition calendar.

The Sprint Season will take place from February through May of 2027, inclusive of the Audi 2027 MLS Cup Playoffs and 2027 MLS Cup presented by Audi, ahead of the Major League Soccer’s new summer-to-spring calendar which will kick off in July of 2027

Q: How many matches will teams play during the Sprint Season?

A: Each club will play 14 regular-season matches, split evenly between seven home and seven away games. In addition, eight teams from each conference will qualify for the Audi 2027 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Q: How will regular season opponents be determined?

A: All regular season matches will be played against conference opponents. Teams will play each of their 14 conference opponents one time during the 14-match Sprint Season.

Q: When will the full schedule be announced?

A: The full schedule, including home and away matchups, will be released at a later date.

Q: How will the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs work during the Sprint Season?

A: At the conclusion of the regular season, the top eight teams in each conference, 16 teams total, will qualify for the Audi 2027 MLS Cup Playoffs.

In each conference, the postseason will be played in a single-elimination bracket format to determine a conference champion.

The Eastern Conference Champion and Western Conference Champion will then meet in 2027 MLS Cup presented by Audi.

All playoff games, including MLS Cup, will be hosted by the team with the higher position in the final 2027 Supporters’ Shield standings, creating even more urgency for results, including points, goals, and shutouts during the 14 regular season matches.

Q: How does the Sprint Season impact domestic cup competitions?

A: MLS clubs will participate in both the 2028 Canadian Champions and 2028 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. All three Canadian MLS clubs will continue to participate in the Canadian Championship. Further details regarding the 2028 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup format will be announced by U.S. Soccer at a later date.

Q: How many teams qualify for the 2028 Concacaf Champions Cup from the Sprint Season?

A: Similar to previous seasons, MLS will qualify the following teams for the 2028 Concacaf Champions Cup via the Sprint Season:

2027 MLS Cup presented by Audi winner

2027 Supporters’ Shield winner

2027 MLS Eastern or Western Conference regular season winner

2027 MLS Supporters' Shield next best club

2027 MLS Supporters' Shield next best club

Q: How will qualification for 2028 Leagues Cup be determined?