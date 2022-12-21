Skip to main content
News
Watch
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Clubs
Competitions
Rosters
Gaming
eMLS
MLS NEXT
MLS NEXT Pro
MLS Season Pass
Tickets
Store
Español
Account
News
Watch
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Clubs
MLS Season Pass
Tickets
Store
Español
News
Watch
Schedule
Standings
MLS SuperDraft
Draft Tracker
Eligible Players
News
Video
2:21
MLS SuperDraft 2022 Pick 18 | Orlando City SC selects Jack Lynn
1:04
MLS SuperDraft 2022 Pick 11 | Chicago Fire selects Kendall Burke
3:08
2022 MLS SuperDraft Pick 17 | Minnesota United select Tani Oluwaseyi
1:28
2022 MLS SuperDraft Pick 16 | Vancouver Whitecaps selects Simon Becher
0:59
2022 MLS SuperDraft Pick 15 | CF Montreal select Jojea Kwizera
1:11
2022 MLS SuperDraft Pick 5 | Austin FC selects Kipp Keller
0:59
MLS SuperDraft 2022 Pick 6 | FC Dallas select Lucas Bartlett
3:24
MLS SuperDraft 2022 Pick 14 | FC Cincinnati select Ian Murphy
1:24
MLS SuperDraft 2022 Pick 13 | SJ Earthquakes select Oskar Agren
2:27
MLS SuperDraft 2022 Pick 12 | Columbus Crew select Patrick Schulte
2:17
MLS SuperDraft 2022 Pick 9 | Inter Miami selects Ryan Sailor
1:50
MLS SuperDraft 2022 Pick 10 | Nashville SC selects Ahmed Longmire
Next