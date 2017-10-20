Bracket Challenge: Fill out your bracket for a chance to win cool prizes!

The Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs start next week. Twelve teams will vie for the biggest prize of the year: MLS Cup.

But they won't be the only ones competing this season. You can get in on the action, too, by playing our Bracket Challenge.

The Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge is free to play and you'll have a ton of fun competing against your friends, family, and colleagues. Plus you could win a VIP trip to the 2018 MLS All-Star Game or two premium-level season tickets (plus extras) or one of other great secondary prizes. Over 22 fans will win prizes!

OCTOBER 20 - 22: Register your bracket and create or join leagues

OCTOBER 22 - 25: Make your picks (plus register and create/join leagues)

How to play

Sign in with your MLSsoccer.com account. If you don't have an account, you can create your free account now. Join or create leagues so you can play with friends, family, or fellow soccer fans. There are leagues for every MLS club – including the expansion clubs. After October 22: Select the four teams that you think will advance out the Knockout Round and then the teams that will advance out of the Conference Semifinals. Pick the teams you think will win the Conference Championships AND enter the total number of goals (excluding any possible PK shootout) that you think will be scored during both games of the series. For example: if you think the final score of the first game of the Eastern Conference Championship will be 1-0 and the final score of the second game will be 2-1 you would enter "4" in the total goals field, because four goals were scored across both games of the series. Finally, pick the team you think will win the MLS Cup Final AND enter what you think the final score will be (excluding any possible PK shootout). For example: If you think the match will end in a 1-1 and then go to a PK shootout to determine the winner, you would enter "1-1" as the score. Save your bracket by selecting the "Save" button. You can still edit your bracket after you select save until bracket lock just before the first match of the playoffs on October 25.

Leagues

After you make your picks, join or create a league so you can play with fellow MLS fans, friends, and family. You can submit only one bracket, but can enter the bracket in any number of leagues.

CREATING A LEAGUE

Select the "LEAGUES" option in the game's navigation bar (upper left corner). Select the "START A LEAGUE" button. Enter the name of your league in the pop-up box. You can create a public league or a private league. If you create a private league you'll be asked to set a password for your league. Select the "SUBMIT" button to save your league. Invite people to join your league.

EDIT A LEAGUE: To edit your league, select the "LEAGUES" option in the game's navigation bar and then select the league you want to edit. Once the league's details have loaded, select the "Edit League" button.