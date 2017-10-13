Discuss: Who should take over the US national team after Arena's departure?

Welcome to a special edition of "Discuss," in which MLSsoccer.com editors debate the topics of the moment in MLS. Our question this time: with Bruce Arena resigning his post following the US national team's elimination from the 2018 World Cup, who would you like to see take over as the team's next coach?

Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle, Senior Editors Ben Couch, Arielle Castillo, and Nicholas Rosano, and Contributors Alicia Rodriguez and Sam Stejskal shared their picks.

Couch: Papi's waiting in the wings

Peter Vermes is an easy, obvious, fair choice here and I’d imagine Caleb Porter holds designs on avenging that Olympics qualifying misfire. But the call is for Oscar Pareja. He’s got the track record, he’s got the experience and he’s got the range. There remains room on the “Busca la Forma” bandwagon.

Castillo: Tab's got it for now

We have almost two years without any real, meaningful competition, so at least in the interim it's the time to bring in someone familiar with a younger crop of kids. Tab Ramos would be a good fit for now.

Doyle: Wait 'til after the World Cup

Short term? I don't care. Just give me a reasonably competent interim head coach who'll play the kids in a bunch of friendlies. Long-term… the search begins now, and the answer should only come after the World Cup.

Tbh tho probably Tata.

Stejskal: Go with the tactical mind

They'll likely promote from within (looking at you, Tab Ramos) for the short-term, interim hire. Long-run, I'd prefer someone who is tactically astute, uses data and makes objective decisions. The US hasn't had a lot of that over the past six years. David Wagner, Tata Martino or Patrick Vieira would be excellent choices, if long shots.

Rosano: It's Tata time

Atlanta fans won't like this, but by the end of 2018, Tata Martino will have two years coaching in MLS under his belt. Given his track record of international management – most notably his stint with Paraguay, where he led an underdog team to a runner-up finish in the 2011 Copa América – I have confidence in his abilities to lead the US into battle against some of world soccer's toughest teams.

Rodriguez: Piojo? Yes, please

I think it's time for the USMNT to try something new. And while the circumstances that led to his dismissal as Mexico national team head coach can't be overlooked, on the field Miguel Herrera would be a jolt of energy that the US men's program needs. Plus, the guy is one of the best in CONCACAF at coaching in tournaments – which of course is the bread and butter of national team soccer.