Major League Soccer issues ban for unacceptable fan conduct

Following an incident involving a spectator and a referee in Atlanta United's match against Minnesota United on Wednesday, Major League Soccer has issued the following statement:

During the match between Atlanta United and Minnesota United FC on October 3, a spectator threw a plastic bottle that struck Professional Referee Organization official Armando Villarreal. The spectator, who was identified and removed from the stadium by security officials, has been charged with assault by the Atlanta Police Department. In addition, Major League Soccer has banned the individual from attending MLS matches.

MLS has no tolerance for this type of behavior or any behavior that threatens the safety of players, coaches, referees, staff and fans.