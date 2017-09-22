New England Revolution vs. Toronto FC | 2017 MLS Match Preview

New England Revolution vs. Toronto FC

2017 MLS Regular Season

Gillette Stadium – Foxborough, Mass.

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 – 5 pm ET

WATCH: TSN (CAN) | MLS LIVE (USA)

There's not a great way to paint a pretty picture about where the New England Revolution stand, going into this match -- eighth place in the East, and, well, with their long-standing head coach, Jay Heaps, now out of the picture. Fans and players alike probably will want to forget that 7-0 drubbing by Atlanta United never really happened, either.

Still, this might mark the first tentative steps in a post-Heaps rebuilding world. The bad news, though, is that it comes against East-topping Toronto FC, who have already clinched their playoffs spot and will likely take the Shield at this point. The better news, for Revs? Everyone can still have an off day, as TFC showed when they dropped points to Montreal in a 3-5 loss at home on Wednesday night. They will also likely have to try bounce back without their two star forwards, Jozy Altidore and Sebastian Giovinco, with head coach Greg Vanney being non-committal on their statuses when asked this week.

New England Revolution

Suspended: F Krisztian Nemeth

F Krisztian Nemeth Suspended after next caution: None

None International Duty: None

None Injury Report: QUESTIONABLE: M - Kelyn Rowe (right knee sprain 8/20, out 6-8 weeks), M Lee Nguyen (muscle spasms)

Projected Starting XI

(3-5-2, right to left)

GK: Cody Cropper – Antonio Mlinar Delamea, Claude Dielna, Andrew Farrell – Je-Vaughn Watson, Benjamin Angoua, Xavier Kouassi, Gershon Koffie, Diego Fagundez – Juan Agudelo, Lee Nguyen

Notes: The Revolution are unbeaten in their last five games at home against Toronto (3W-2D), including a 3-0 win earlier this season.... New England have won five straight games at home, including shutting out the last four visitors. The Revolution have kept five-straight home clean sheets in regular season action just once before, from April 9 to May 28, 2005...New England’s Kei Kamara has scored nine of his 11 goals at Gillette Stadium, tied for the most goals scored at home by a Revolution player since Lee Nguyen in 2014.

Toronto FC

Suspended: None

None Suspended after next caution: None

None International Duty: None

None Injury Report: OUT: M - Benoit Cheyrou (calf tear 7/22, out 8 weeks), D - Nick Hagglund (left MCL sprain 8/12, out 6-8 weeks); QUESTIONABLE: F - Jozy Altidore (lower body tightness), F - Sebastian Giovinco (lower body tightness) M - Victor Vazquez (slight fever)

Projected Starting XI

(3-6-1 right to left)

GK: Alex Bono – Eriq Zavaleta, Drew Moor, Chris Mavinga – Steven Beitashour, Marky Delgado, Michael Bradley, Victor Vazquez, Armando, Cooper, Justin Morrow – Tosaint Ricketts

Notes: Toronto are unbeaten in their last six road games (4W-2D), outscoring opponents 16-6 over that time. They conceded six goals in their two away games prior to this stretch...Toronto is unbeaten in their last six road games (4W-2D), outscoring opponents 16-6 over that time. They conceded six goals in their two away games prior to this stretch.

All-Time Series

Overall: New England 11 wins (43 goals) … Toronto 6 wins (28 goals) … Ties 9

New England 11 wins (43 goals) … Toronto 6 wins (28 goals) … Ties 9 At NE: New England 8 wins (25 goals) … Toronto 2 wins (8 goals) … Ties 4

Referees

Referee: Alan Kelly

Assistant Referees: Matthew Nelson, Kyle Longville

4th Official: Chris Penso

Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Guido Gonzalez Jr.