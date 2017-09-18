Depth charge: Chicago Fire rolling up results in Schweinsteiger's absence

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. – The pieces may change from week to week. But the Chicago Fire continue to grind out results as they chase their first playoff berth since 2012.

The Fire have had to contend with injuries and absences to key players throughout the course of what has been a largely resurgent season. But perhaps the biggest loss to their starting lineup is the injury-enforced absence of star midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, who has missed the last two games because of a calf injury picked up in the 1-0 win in Montreal on September 2.

On Saturday Chicago defeated D.C. United 3-0 without Schweinsteiger, and have now lost just one of the six games he has not played in this season, winning two and tying three, including a win and a draw in these past two games. That suggests that coach Veljko Paunovic has quality to bring off the bench, and in Juninho, Djordje Mihailovic, Drew Conner and Matt Polster, the Fire possess commendable strength in depth in the center of midfield.

“It’s always tricky when the team has to rotate, but that’s why you build depth, that’s why you train hard,” captain Dax McCarty, who has also missed six games because of his involvement with the US national team, said on Saturday, singling out Conner in particular for his work in midfield vs. D.C. “The guys that need to come in and do a job, they need to be ready to go to help the team. I think everyone that’s stepped in has done an admirable job.”

Arturo Alvarez is another fringe player to benefit from the enforced absences of his midfield colleagues. He illustrated his value to the team with a hugely impactful performance in what was only his eighth start of the season.

“A win is a win,” said Alvarez, who provided a pinpoint assist on Brandon Vincent’s goal. “Obviously, we would like to have a full squad, but it's part of the game. There are injuries involved; it's a long season. Whoever gets a chance to play has to stay pumped and perform.”

It’s a testament to their talent that the Fire have been able to steady the ship following a run of six defeats in seven games from July 22 to Aug. 26.

“We try not to change the tactics, but obviously they just kind of naturally change, because Basti, you can’t really replace him with any one player,” McCarty admitted when asked about the knock-on effects of Schweinsteiger’s absence.

“I think in general, we’re not as comfortable playing out of the back when Basti’s not in there. He’s a calming presence, he’s a guy that’s so comfortable getting the ball to his feet, that sometimes you go a little bit more direct when he’s not in the game. But for the most part you try to keep the same tactics and the things that have made us successful this year.”

Schweinsteiger has been present at training this week and is expected to be close to full fitness for this weekend’s trip to Philadelphia (Saturday, 7 pm ET | MLS LIVE). His return will not be rushed, though it is clear the Fire are a better team and play more closely to their potential when he is on the field.

But do the game strategy and tactics change depending on the personnel available? Paunovic doesn’t think so.

"Obviously everything changes with the available players you have and the opponent you have in front of you,” he said. “Since the first day, I've said our style will be adaptable and I think we are applying that in every single game. To be honest, we crafted our own style during these past two years and it was contingent to the players we've had on our roster, players we signed to improve our roster and the qualities they have for our game, and our approach always depends.

“The younger players are stepping up and I think that's their character and I'm very proud of this locker room. We are not only building good players, but I think men.”