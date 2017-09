The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued a warning to a team following Week 28's midweek games of the 2017 MLS regular season.

New England mass confrontation

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found the New England Revolution in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 16th minute of the Revolution’s match against Atlanta United on September 13. New England has been issued a warning for the club’s first violation of the league’s policy this season.