Montreal Impact vs. Minnesota United FC | 2017 MLS Match Preview

Montreal Impact vs. Minnesota United FC

2017 MLS Regular Season

Stade Saputo – Montreal, Quebec

WATCH: TVA Sports in Canada | MLS LIVE in the US

Saturday might as well be a must-win for the Montreal Impact.

The Impact are currently seventh in the Eastern Conference playoff race, a full five points behind the New York Red Bulls for the sixth and final playoff spot. With only seven games remaining, they’ll need a full three points from Saturday’s home match against lowly Minnesota United to have any real chance of catching the field.

Minnesota will head into Saturday’s match on a tight turnaround. The Loons played on Wednesday at Vancouver, falling 3-0 at the streaking Whitecaps to fall into a tie for last in the West. Given the short break between matches and the cross-country travel from Vancouver to Montreal, head coach Adrian Heath could potentially make a few lineup changes on Saturday.

Montreal Impact

Suspended: None

None Suspended after next caution: M Hernan Bernardello, D Laurent Ciman

M Hernan Bernardello, D Laurent Ciman International Duty: None

None Injury Report: OUT – D Ambroise Oyongo (right knee surgery, out 6 months)

Projected Lineup

(4-3-3, left to right)

Evan Bush – Daniel Lovitz, Laurent Ciman, Victor Cabrera, Chris Duvall – Louis Beland-Goyette, Samuel Piette, Blerim Dzemaili – Ignacio Piatti, Anthony Jackson-Hamel, Dominic Oduro

Minnesota United FC

Suspended: None

None Suspended after next caution: None

None International Duty: None

None Injury Report: OUT: M Bernardo Anor (left lower leg injury), M/D Thomas de Villardi (left Achilles injury), D Jermaine Taylor (head injury), M Sam Cronin; QUESTIONABLE: F Christian Ramirez

Projected Lineup

(4-2-3-1, left to right)

Bobby Shuttleworth – Marc Burch, Francisco Calvo, Brent Kallman, Jerome Thiesson – Ibson, Collin Martin – Miguel Ibarra, Kevin Molino, Ethan Finlay – Christian Ramirez

All-Time Series

This is the first-ever matchup between Minnesota and Montreal.

Referees

Referee: Ted Unkel

Assistant Referees: Brian Dunn, Peter Balciunas

Fourth Official: Nima Saghafi

Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Geoff Gamble