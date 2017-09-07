Seattle Sounders vs. LA Galaxy | 2017 MLS Match Preview

Seattle Sounders vs. LA Galaxy

2017 MLS Regular Season

CenturyLink Field – Seattle, Wash.

Sunday, September 10 – 9 pm ET

WATCH: FS1, FOX Deportes (USA) | TVA Sports (CAN)

This fixture has traditionally been a meeting of the West’s top two teams in recent years. That dynamic has started to shift with the LA Galaxy’s struggles this season, but Sunday’s match-up should still throw up a number of compelling storylines – foremost of which is Sigi Schmid’s return to Seattle.

Schmid, now the coach of the LA Galaxy, spent a largely successful seven-and-a-half years at the helm of the Sounders, guiding the club to four US Open Cup wins and the 2014 Supporters’ Shield. But he was fired after a dismal start to 2016 and now finds himself back in his second stint with the ailing Galaxy.

It was a long time coming, but Schmid finally picked up his first win in his sixth game in charge as the Galaxy demolished the visiting Colorado Rapids last Saturday, 3-0, for just their second home win of 2017. With the fraternal duo of Giovani and Jonathan dos Santos returning from international duty with Mexico, they’ll be optimistic of keeping that momentum going.

On the Sounders side, head coach Brian Schmetzer will welcome back a host of players from international duty. Most of the group saw limited minutes during the international break, though Schmetzer will have decisions to make on US duo Clint Dempsey and Jordan Morris, who both went the full 90 in Honduras on Tuesday, as well as Roman Torres (80 minutes vs. Trinidad & Tobago) and Joevin Jones (153 minutes over two games for T&T).

Nonetheless, the Sounders have ably rotated their squad throughout their current 11-game winless streak, which has them challenging for the top spot in the West, and should be optimistic about their chances on Sunday against an opponent that has seriously underperformed in 2017.

Seattle Sounders

Suspended: D Nouhou Tolo (red card)

Suspended after next yellow card: None

International Duty: None

Injury Report: OUT – D Brad Evans (lower back pain); QUESTIONABLE – M Harry ship (left ankle sprain)

Projected Starting XI

(4-2-3-1, right to left)

GK: Stefan Frei – Kelvin Leerdam, Roman Torres, Chad Marshall, Oniel Fisher – Osvaldo Alonso, Cristian Roldan – Nicolas Lodeiro, Clint Dempsey, Jordan Morris

Notes: The Sounders stretched their home undefeated streak to nine games with the draw vs. Portland, the club’s third-longest home undefeated run in its MLS history, the longest since an 11-game run at CenturyLink Field was ended on April 29 of this season.

LA Galaxy

Suspended: None

Suspended after next yellow card: M Romain Alessandrini, M Jermaine Jones

International Duty: None

None Injury Report: OUT – D Robbie Rogers (ankle injury), M Sebastian Lletget (foot surgery), M Baggio Husidic (fractured fibula), D Pele van Anholt (torn ACL/meniscus)

Projected Starting XI

(4-2-3-1, right to left)

GK: Jon Kempin – Nathan Smith, Daniel Steres, Dave Romney, Bradley Diallo – Joao Pedro, Jonathan dos Santos – Romain Alessandrini, Giovani dos Santos, Emmanuel Boateng – Gyasi Zardes

Notes: The Galaxy’s opening goal in the Rapids match ended their goalless streak at 372 minutes, the second-longest goalless drought in club history (record: 525 minutes, set in 2006). … The Galaxy also scored their first goal at home after 378 minutes, after they were shut out in four consecutive matches at StubHub Center, the first time in their 22-year MLS history they were been blanked in four consecutive home games.

All-Time Series

The teams are meeting for the third time this season. Dempsey had a goal and an assist and Morris also found the back of the net as the Sounders took a 3-0 win April 23 at StubHub Center; the teams then played to a scoreless draw July 29 at StubHub Center.

Overall: Seattle 6 wins (26 goals) … Galaxy 9 wins (30 goals) … Ties 8

Seattle 6 wins (26 goals) … Galaxy 9 wins (30 goals) … Ties 8 At Seattle: Seattle 3 wins (12 goals) … Galaxy 4 wins (13 goals) … Ties 4

Referees

Referee: Drew Fischer

Assistant Referees: Jeremy Hanson, Kathryn Nesbitt

4th Official: Alex Chilowicz

VAR: Timothy Ford