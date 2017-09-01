Hex Roundup: Mexico clinch 2018 World Cup berth with win over Panama

It's official: Mexico are headed to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

El Tri clinched their place in next year's tournament on Friday, following a 1-0 win over Panama at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Hirving "Chucky" Lozano scored the clinching goal for the hosts.

The road to Russia was opened to Mexico in part through the other results in the Hexagonal on Friday, a 2-0 win by Costa Rica over the US national team at Red Bull Arena and a 2-1 Honduras win over Trinidad & Tobago in Port of Spain.

Seattle Sounders defender Joevin Jones scored Trinidad & Tobago's goal, a consolation penalty kick in the second half after former Houston Dynamo midfielder Alexander Lopez and current Dynamo forward Alberth Elis tallied on the road for Honduras.

All told, three current MLS players (Jones, Cordell Cato and Kevin Molino) started for T&T, while three started for Honduras (Maynor Figueroa, Romell Quioto, Elis) and a fourth (Boniek Garcia) came off the bench.

Neither of the LA Galaxy's El Tri players, Jonathan or Giovani dos Santos, featured in Mexico's win, although future LAFC forward Carlos Vela started and played 82 minutes. Armando Cooper, Anibal Godoy, Adolfo Machado and Fidel Escobar played for Panama.

