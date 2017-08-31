Seltzer: Who should start for the US national team vs. Costa Rica?

The old saying goes that the definition of insanity involves doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. When it comes to the US national team's recent matchups with Friday night’s World Cup qualifying foe Costa Rica, it's just as applicable to push the notion of sticking with what works.

The last three meetings between these two sides were very different games, but there are some common threads that instruct how Bruce Arena should approach the impending and all-important clash at Red Bull Arena (6:30 pm ET | ESPN, Univision, UDN).

Last summer, the US cruised to a 4-0 group stage victory over the Ticos that turned around their Copa América run after an opening game defeat against Colombia. The Nats jumped on their Soldier Field guests early and often as Clint Dempsey operated with impunity in the space behind lead forward Bobby Wood.

A few months later in Costa Rica, things went completely the other way for the US in a galling 4-0 World Cup qualifying loss. Aided by the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day of John Brooks, the home side ran wild on the counter. While Jurgen Klinsmann's 4-4-2 "empty bucket" set struggled to ring up six shot attempts (four of which came from outside the area), the Ticos scored twice by running onto crosses and twice by shipping lead balls to Joel Campbell.

Fast forward to last month's Gold Cup semifinal outside Dallas, when the US got a couple of big saves from Tim Howard to keep the game scoreless until Dempsey entered to turn the contest late. The team played the 4-4-2 better in this one, but didn't crack Costa Rica's code until Deuce came on to switch them into a 4-2-3-1 en route to their 2-0 victory.

All of this information leads us to Friday, and it seems pretty clear to this pundit how the US should lineup:

Goalkeeper

Let's not dilly-dally with too much thought on this one. In addition to being the man for the US for years, Howard has been a bright spot in Colorado's summer of discontent. He gets the nod on Friday. Duh.

Defense

Let's start with the obvious calls. Geoff Cameron will capably marshal the backline, interrupt entry ball attempts and even move out of the back on the dribble as the right center back. Matt Besler is easily the most seasoned left center back around to spell the injured Brooks.

On top of repeatedly helping to drive the US forward in the Gold Cup win over Costa Rica, left back Jorge Villafana had such an excellent defensive shift that Bryan Ruiz gave up trying his side after a frustrating first half hour. He's in, as well.

All of which leads us to right back. Considering Costa Rica's speed and danger on the break, one might be inclined to lean toward using Eric Lichaj as stand-in for injured starter DeAndre Yedlin. However, he was mistake-prone in his Gold Cup outings, and Arena can't have mistakes on Friday. Graham Zusi is not a perfect solution, but provided he avoids getting caught up, the Sporting KC veteran should handle the job fine.

Midfield

As is often the case in soccer, this may be where the key lies for the US. By going with a five-man arrangement in the center of the park, Arena can enjoy several benefits. There would be two players to help protect the backline, two to drive the flanks and one middle man in attack.

We've already established that using Dempsey to run between the lines pays big dividends against Costa Rica. He is not a prototypical No. 10, but he undeniably stirs the US drink and I'm not quite ready to relegate him to super-sub status. Michael Bradley is the permanent starter in defensive midfield, offering the traffic direction required to point the team in the right direction.

I'd normally prefer Darlington Nagbe as his more box-to-box partner, but the Portland Timbers ace formed such a healthy partnership working up the left flank from Villafaña last month it seems best to keep him there. Philadelphia's two-way workhorse Alejandro Bedoya can fit into next to Bradley to do all the little things, much as he did in last summer's Copa América rout of the Ticos.

That leaves Borussia Dortmund wonderboy Christian Pulisic to man right wing. He combines well with Dempsey on forays toward the middle and provides more than enough flank playmaking to allow Zusi to man his role more conservatively

This midfield setup should offer the US a stack of worthwhile benefits. It can give the team a numerical advantage in the middle of the field and better spacing for passing connections while also spreading out the Costa Rica defense and discouraging their wingbacks from bombing into attack.

Striker

With Dempsey wreaking havoc behind him, Jozy Altidore can avoid his "empty bucket" tendency to drop deep or fan out wide looking for touches and stay high where he can do the most damage. The Toronto FC star, who has seven goals and five helpers in his last 15 competitive international matches, remains the team's most complete striker.

With that, we have our full XI for Friday's game:

Altidore

Nagbe-Dempsey-Pulisic

Bradley-Bedoya

Villafana-Besler-Cameron-Zusi

Howard

This lineup leaves Arena with Fabian Johnson (who is just returning from an injury), Jordan Morris and Bobby Wood as bench options to antagonize tiring defenders.