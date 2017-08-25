WATCH: Are you Red or Blue? ExtraTime Live hits up the NY Derby at 5:30 ET

ExtraTime Live driven by Continental is back in New York for Heineken Rivalry Week ahead of the New York Derby on Friday (5:30 pm ET on Facebook Live), welcoming Red Bulls goalkeeper Luis Robles, ESPN personalities Taylor Twellman and Julie Stewart-Binks as well as both the Red and Blue sides of New York. Andrew Wiebe will be inside Red Bull Arena while David Gass roams the parking lot looking for fans!

ExtraTime Live's Heineken Rivalry Week isn't close to being over, either! Watch shows from Seattle, San Jose, Salt Lake and Dallas, all of which featured a parade of special guests, and stay tuned as the guys make one final stop in Montreal (Sunday on Facebook Live at 3 pm ET) before the week is up. You can be there from start to finish for the whole trip.

Remember, it's your show! Get in the comment section to help guide the conversation and share your thoughts every step of the way, and make sure you don't miss a show by liking the ExtraTime Live Facebook page! You'll be notified every time the guys hit the airwaves.