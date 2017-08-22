DC United vs. Atlanta United | 2017 MLS Match Preview

D.C. United vs. Atlanta United

2017 MLS Regular Season

RFK Stadium - Washington, D.C.

Wednesday, August 23 – 7:30 pm ET

WATCH: MLS LIVE

After going more than two months without a defeat, Atlanta United returns from a hiatus to again face the last-place D.C. United team that -- despite its struggles -- has put as much of a dent as anyone into Atlanta's postseason hopes.

The Five Stripes may have more talent on paper and more points in the standings, but they've fallen in their two previous meetings against the Eastern Conference's original "United," getting outscored 5-2 in the process. That's saying something, since D.C. has scored only 15 goals in its 23 matches against other MLS foes.

Atlanta hasn't lost since its last meeting with the Black-and-Red, going 4-0-2 since a 2-1 defeat in a previous visit to RFK Stadium. And after a stretch of 17 days between games, they've had plenty of time to prepare for what differences D.C. might present with the influx of Paul Arriola, Russell Canouse, Zoltan Stieber and Bruno Miranda in the secondary transfer window.

A first victory against MLS' first champions would put Miguel Almiron, Hector Villalba and the rest of Tata Martino's men back on pace for the playoffs with a glut of games remaining at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Just don't expect it to be easy against a D.C. team that may have renewed confidence after beating Colorado 1-0 away last weekend and snapping an eight-match winless stretch.

D.C. United

Suspended: None

None International Duty: None

None Injury Report: OUT: M Rob Vincent (knee), M Patrick Nyarko (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: D Taylor Kemp (hip); PROBABLE: M Ian Harkes (ankle), F Deshorn Brown (concussion),

Projected Starting XI (4-2-3-1, left to right) GK: Bill Hamid – Nick DeLeon, Kofi Opare, Steve Birnbaum, Sean Franklin – Russell Canouse, Marcelo Sarvas – Lloyd Sam, Luciano Acosta, Paul Arriola – Patrick Mullins

Notes: D.C. is 1-5-2 in their last eight MLS home games, scoring only in three of those eight matches, and hitting only four goals in total. ... D.C. has received a league-high 10 percent of its goals from own goals, including a game-winning own goal in last Saturday's 1-0 victory at Colorado.

Atlanta United

Suspended: None

None Int'l duty: None

None Injuries: OUT: GK - Alec Kann (left quad injury); QUESTIONABLE: F Kenwyne Jones (right knee swelling), D Mark Bloom (lower back), F Josef Martinez (right foot)

Projected starting XI (4-2-3-1, left to right): Brad Guzan - Greg Garza, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Michael Parkhurst, Anton Walkes - Carlos Carmona, Jeff Larentowicz - Yamil Asad, Miguel Almiron, Julian Gressel - Hector Villalba

Notes: In 632 minutes with Josef Martinez on the field this year, Atlanta has averaged 2.7 goals per 90 minutes played. In 1,480 minutes without him on the field, that average drops to 1.4.

All-Time Series

Despite a challenging season overall, D.C. has had the answer for expansion Atlanta so far in their first two meetings

Overall: DC United 2 wins (5 goals) ... Atlanta United 0 wins (2 goals) ... 0 draws

Officials

Referee: Ted Unkel

Assistant Referees: Joe Fletcher, CJ Morgante

4th Official: Rubiel Vazquez

VAR: Ismail Elfath