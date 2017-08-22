Columbus Crew SC vs. LA Galaxy | 2017 MLS Match Preview

Columbus Crew SC vs. LA Galaxy

2017 MLS Regular Season

MAPFRE Stadium - Columbus, Ohio

Wednesday, August 23 – 7:30 pm ET

WATCH: MLS LIVE

Life after Jelle Van Damme officially begins on Wednesday for the LA Galaxy at Columbus Crew SC, though it's not like things were going particularly well before the Belgian departed to be closer to family.

The star-laden Galaxy are now owners of the league's longest active winless streak at eight games (7L, 1D) following D.C. United's victory last weekend in Colorado.

In Columbus, they face a side that has been inconsistent at times, but sits above the playoff line in a vastly improved Eastern Conference. To that aim, Crew SC pulled off an important away draw at Orlando last weekend after an impressive victory over the Chicago Fire the week before.

Galaxy boss Sigi Schmid must hope the extra training time of the idle weekend past will have helped import Jonathan dos Santos gain a better understanding of his new teammates, and perhaps spark a late resurgence.

Columbus Crew SC

Suspended: Harrison Afful (red card)

Harrison Afful (red card) International Duty: None

None Injury Report: OUT: D - Gaston Sauro (left PCL surgery), M - Ben Swanson (right ankle surgery); QUESTIONABLE: M Federico Higuain (right knee sprain), M Niko Hansen (thigh injury), M Kekuta Manneh (left ankle sprain), M Artur (left Thigh Strain)

Projected Starting XI (3-4-3, left to right): Zack Steffen – Lalas Abubakar, Alex Crognale, Jonathan Mensah – Waylon Francis, Mohammed Abu, Wil Trapp, Hector Jimenez – Justin Meram, Ola Kamara, Cristian Martinez

Notes: Crew SC have lost six of their last nine MLS regular season games against the Galaxy (1W, 2D) dating back to the 2010 MLS season, scoring multiple goals only once. ... Columbus are winners of four of their last five league home games, outscoring their opponents 11-4.

LA Galaxy

Suspended: None

None International duty: None

None Injury Report: OUT — M Baggio Husidic (fractured fibula), M Sebastian Lletget (foot surgery), D Robbie Rogers (season-ending ankle injury), M Jermaine Jones (toe injury), F Giovani dos Santos (hamstring injury)

Projected Starting XI (4-2-3-1, left to right): Brian Rowe — Ashley Cole Dave Romney, Daniel Steres, Pele Van Anholt — Rafael Garcia, Joao Pedro — Emmanuel Boateng, Jonathan dos Santos, Romain Alessandrini — Gyasi Zardes

Notes: The Galaxy are attempting to avoid losing a fourth consecutive MLS away match for the first time since Sept. 14 to Oct. 20, 2008.

All-Time Series

This fixture between founding MLS members is one of the most-played interconference series in league history, as well as one of the most even.

Overall: Crew SC 16 wins (56 goals) ... Galaxy 15 wins (52 goals) ... 10 draws

Crew SC 16 wins (56 goals) ... Galaxy 15 wins (52 goals) ... 10 draws At Columbus: Crew SC 9 wins (31 goals) ... Galaxy 4 wins (21 goals) ... 6 draws

Officials

Referee: Sorin Stoica

Assistant Referees: Ian Anderson, Craig Lowry

4th Official: Marcos DeOliveira

VAR: Hilario Grajeda