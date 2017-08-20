Brian Schmetzer, Garth Lagerwey join ExtraTime Live from CenturyLink Field

ExtraTime Live driven by Continental is hitting the road for Heineken Rivalry Week, and the fun starts at CenturyLink Field on Sunday (8:30 pm ET on Facebook Live) with Sounders special guests and everything you need to know from MLS Week 24.

Andrew Wiebe and David Gass will be joined by Seattle head coach Brian Schmetzer, general manager Garth Lagerwey and other big names ahead of the weekend finale between the Sounders and Minnesota United FC (10 pm ET; FS1 and FOX Deportes in the US, MLS LIVE in Canada) and a big week of rivalry matches against Vancouver and Portland.

And that's just the beginning of ExtraTime Live's Heineken Rivalry Week journey! The guys will make stops in San Jose, Salt Lake City, Dallas, New York and Montreal before the week is up, and you can be there from start to finish for the whole trip. FULL SCHEDULE

Remember, it's your show! Get in the comment section to help guide the conversation and share your thoughts every step of the way, and make sure you don't miss a show by liking the ExtraTime Live Facebook page! You'll be notified every time the guys hit the airwaves.